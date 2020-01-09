Falcons hire Joe Whitt Jr. as secondary coach

Jan 09, 2020 at 01:26 PM
Will McFadden

The Atlanta Falcons have hired former Cleveland Browns defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. to be the team's secondary coach.

Whitt was a key part of Cleveland's defensive staff in 2019, helping the team finish as the No. 7 pass defense in the NFL. The Browns allowed just 216.9 passing yards per game last season and had an interception rate of 2.73 percent, which was sixth-best in the league. Prior to joining Cleveland, Whitt was with the Green Bay Packers from 2008-18. Whitt's roles with the Packers included defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator.

In 2007, Whitt served as an assistant defensive backs coach for Bobby Petrino's staff with the Falcons. Former passing game coordinator Jerome Henderson parted ways with the Falcons this offseason. Atlanta allowed 244.9 yards per game through the air in 2019, which ranked 22nd among all NFL teams.

Joe Whitt during the sixth day of Cleveland Browns training camp on July 31, 2019.
Coach Joe Whitt meetings with the Cleveland Browns on September 4, 2019
Joe Whitt during the seventh practice of Celeveland Browns OTAs on May 28, 2019.
Joe Whitt during Celeveland Browns practice on September 4, 2019
Safety Eric Murray (22) and Joe Whitt during Cleveland Browns practice on September 4, 2019
Joe Whitt during the ninth practice of Cleveland Browns OTAs on May 30, 2019.
Joe Whitt during the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp on July 26, 2019.
