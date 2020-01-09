Falcons hire Joe Whitt Jr. as secondary coach

The Atlanta Falcons have hired former Cleveland Browns defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. to be the team's secondary coach.
Whitt was a key part of Cleveland's defensive staff in 2019, helping the team finish as the No. 7 pass defense in the NFL. The Browns allowed just 216.9 passing yards per game last season and had an interception rate of 2.73 percent, which was sixth-best in the league. Prior to joining Cleveland, Whitt was with the Green Bay Packers from 2008-18. Whitt's roles with the Packers included defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator.
In 2007, Whitt served as an assistant defensive backs coach for Bobby Petrino's staff with the Falcons. Former passing game coordinator Jerome Henderson parted ways with the Falcons this offseason. Atlanta allowed 244.9 yards per game through the air in 2019, which ranked 22nd among all NFL teams.
Former Cleveland Browns defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. joins the Atlanta Falcons as secondary coach. Take a look at Whitt in action with the Browns.