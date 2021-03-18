Report: Brandon Copeland to visit Falcons

Outside linebacker Brandon Copeland is expected to visit the Falcons, according to a report by Adam Caplan.
Copeland, 29, spent the 2020 season with the New England Patriots and started four games. Prior to his time with the Patriots, Copeland had stints with the New York Jets and Detroit Lions. Copeland has familiarity with linebackers coach Frank Bush who spent the 2019-20 seasons serving as the Jets' linebackers coach.
During those two seasons under Bush's leadership, Copeland recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks. In five seasons, Copeland has tallied 119 tackles, 19 quarterback hits and seven sacks.