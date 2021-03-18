Report: Falcons to sign safety Erik Harris 

Harris, 30, started 12 games for Las Vegas in the 2020 season. Prior to his four-year stint with the Raiders, he spent the 2016 season on the New Orleans' Saints roster where Falcons' general manager Terry Fontenot was the assistant general manager/director of pro personnel at the time.

The acquisition of Harris fills an immediate need for the Falcons as the team currently has holes to fill at both starting safety positions.