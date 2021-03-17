Atlanta Falcons 2021 Free Agency Tracker

Editor's note: The Falcons 2021 Free Agency Tracker will be updated regularly to include the team's latest moves in free agency.
UPDATED: Wednesday, March 17 at 4: 23 p.m. ET
NFL free agency has officially started, and the Falcons Free Agency Tracker is here to keep you updated on all of the team's moves in the coming weeks. The tracker will also include players who were pending free agents but were re-signed by the Falcons prior to the start of the new league year.
Below, you'll find a list of the official moves and reported moves the Falcons have made this free agency period – the most recent moves will be listed first – as well as links to the stories we've written for each individual signing.
At the bottom of this tracker, we will have a section showing where former Falcons players end up signing.
Lee Smith
- Position: Tight end
- 2020 team: Buffalo Bills
- Why he fits with the team: Smith gives the Falcons a blocking tight end for coach Arthur Smith to use in his offense while Hayden Hurst continues to be used primarily as a pass-catching weapon for Matt Ryan.
