Atlanta Falcons 2021 Free Agency Tracker

Mar 17, 2021 at 04:31 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

2020_AF_DM_Free-Agency-Tracker_CP

Editor's note: The Falcons 2021 Free Agency Tracker will be updated regularly to include the team's latest moves in free agency.

UPDATED: Wednesday, March 17 at 4: 23 p.m. ET

NFL free agency has officially started, and the Falcons Free Agency Tracker is here to keep you updated on all of the team's moves in the coming weeks. The tracker will also include players who were pending free agents but were re-signed by the Falcons prior to the start of the new league year.

Below, you'll find a list of the official moves and reported moves the Falcons have made this free agency period – the most recent moves will be listed first – as well as links to the stories we've written for each individual signing.

At the bottom of this tracker, we will have a section showing where former Falcons players end up signing.

LeeSmithInside_KC
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Lee Smith

  • Position: Tight end
  • 2020 team: Buffalo Bills
  • Why he fits with the team: Smith gives the Falcons a blocking tight end for coach Arthur Smith to use in his offense while Hayden Hurst continues to be used primarily as a pass-catching weapon for Matt Ryan.
Fans cheer during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Thursday November 28, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

2021 Atlanta Falcons Tickets

Click below to learn more about Season and Group tickets for 2021 season and place a deposit today!

Learn More

Related Content

news

Falcons place second-round tender on Matt Gono, per report

Falcons can match any offer that Gono agrees to with another team and would receive a second-round pick if they opted not to match
news

Brian Hill signs tender with Falcons

Atlanta placed an original-round tender on Hill in March, signaling their interest in bringing back the fourth-year running back
news

Thomas Dimitroff: Falcons 'very comfortable' with Todd Gurley's health

During a conference call with local media on Tuesday, Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff expressed optimism about Gurley's future in Atlanta
news

Falcons agree to terms with running back Todd Gurley

Gurley is a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro who was named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2015 and the AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2017
news

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Free Agency Tracker

The Falcons 2020 Free Agency Tracker will be updated regularly to include the team's latest moves
news

Falcons agree to terms with former XFL linebacker

Edmond Robinson spent one season with the Houston Roughnecks, who were a perfect 5-0 and the only undefeated team in the XFL in 2020
news

Falcons' top remaining needs after early free agency moves

Where do things stand after the first major wave of free agency?
news

How the first wave of free agency has reshaped the NFC South

There have been some drastic changes to the NFC South since NFL free agency officially began on March 18
news

Falcons agree to terms with former XFL tight end on one-year deal

Khari Lee, who has played with four NFL teams, most recently played with the DC Defenders
news

Report: Falcons sign Allen Bailey to one-year extension

During his first season in Atlanta, Bailey played in 15 games with five starts; he recorded 26 tackles with four tackles for a loss and one sack
news

AFR: Hayden Hurst can thrive in this Falcons offense

In trading for Hayden Hurst, the Atlanta Falcons may have brought in someone fully capable of replicating the high level of production that Austin Hooper had in recent seasons

Top News

2021 NFL Draft: Top safety prospects who fit Falcons

2021 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, list of prospects, Falcons visits, draft history

Falcons make it official, trade for tight end Lee Smith

2021 NFL Draft: Top DL prospects who fit Falcons

Advertising