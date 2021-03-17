Falcons make it official, trade for tight end Lee Smith

Falcons send a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Buffalo Bills

Mar 17, 2021 at 04:01 PM
The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that they are sending a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for tight end Lee Smith.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the deal late Tuesday night.

Smith, who is 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, has played 10 seasons in the NFL, six of them with the Bills. The other four were with the Oakland Raiders, from 2015-18. Smith has 64 catches for 458 yards and 10 touchdowns over his career.

During Smith's first go-round with the Bills (2011-14), he appeared in 56 games and made 18 starts. He had 20 catches for 144 yards and three touchdowns.

Smith signed with the Raiders as an unrestricted free agent in 2015. He played in 51 games and 32 starts in four seasons. Smith tallied 36 catches for 248 yards and four touchdowns, including a career-best three touchdown receptions in 2018. Smith also started a career-high 15 games in 2015.

In his second stint with the Bills (2019-20), Smith appeared in 26 games and made seven starts. He recorded eight catches for 66 yards and three touchdowns.

Smith was drafted in the fifth round (159th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He totaled 75 career receptions for 791 yards and garnered All-Conference USA honors as a senior at Marshall University.

