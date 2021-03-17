Falcons make it official, trade for tight end Lee Smith

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that they are sending a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for tight end Lee Smith.

Smith, who is 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, has played 10 seasons in the NFL, six of them with the Bills. The other four were with the Oakland Raiders, from 2015-18. Smith has 64 catches for 458 yards and 10 touchdowns over his career.