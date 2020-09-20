Pre-game burning questions: Can Falcons stick with run game vs. Cowboys?

Do you think the Falcons will be able to run the ball against the Cowboys?

Conway: If the Falcons stay ahead or keep the game close. The Falcons defense has to hold up so Atlanta has the chance to be balanced on offense and not turn one-dimensional. The Rams had a lot of success doing so and I think if the Falcons stay balanced and have success in the run game, they'll get their first win of the season.

McFadden: The run game was a big part of the Rams' successful game plan in Week 1. Los Angeles ran the ball 40 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns, complementing that run game with play-action passes that moved the pocket for quarterback Jared Goff. The Falcons want to build an offensive identity centered around those two aspects, and we saw how much they focused on running the ball in the first half against the Seahawks. I believe they will stick to the run game in Dallas and have success moving the ball.