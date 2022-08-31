Practice report: Marcus Mariota's leadership, Arthur Smith on roster cutdown aftermath, plus other news and notes

Kaleb McGary returns to practice after a day away

Aug 31, 2022 at 05:23 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
scott bair headshot
by Ashton Edmunds & Scott Bair

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons haven't reached a true game week yet, but they're getting awfully close. The roster has been trimmed to 53. September's just a day away.

This core must come together and perform well in a Week 1 contest against the rival New Orleans Saints.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota will play a huge role in that, both as a producer and leader of this offense and this team.

RELATED CONTENT:

"He as taken command of this offense," receiver Olamide Zaccheaus said after Wednesday's practice. "He knows he's our leader and he never takes that [responsibility] lightly. He's always just authentically him. He's so consistent and always does the little things right."

That sets the tone for a offensive striving for precision.

After a full preseason, Mariota has seen the team build and progress. Now, with the regular season on the immediate horizon, Mariota says it's time to take the next step.

"It comes down to our trust and our preparation," Mariota said. "We had a great training camp. We had great OTAs. Now it's just about putting it all together and believing that, when we go out there on the field, we're going to make plays. I'm excited for this group. I think we've got a competitive group. It's a fun group to be around. I'm looking forward to distributing the ball and giving these guys a chance."

First practice after final cuts

The Falcons practice field seemed empty -- relatively speaking, anyway – during Wednesday afternoon's workout. There was good reason behind it. The Falcons decreased their roster size by 27, to the league-mandated 53, on Tuesday afternoon. The practice squad isn't completely full and there are some transactions, plus injuries and personal matters keeping numbers low.

The main part is the drop from 80. While he has been through several cutdowns before, the first day is always odd.

"Yeah, you feel it as soon as you step into the team meeting room," head coach Arthur Smith said. "You're used to seeing a lot more people in there. It will fill back up as we continue to fill out the practice squad and some of the corresponding transactions happen over the next 48 hours.

"It's a tough business. Like I said after the [last] preseason game, I have a lot of respect for all the guys. We understand you're well compensated, but there's still a human element to this. You wish you could keep all the guys, but we can't. It certainly does fell a little bit different."

Training Camp Photos | 08.29.22

We take a look at the top snaps from 2022 AT&T Training Camp practice in Flowery Branch on Monday, August 29.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 and outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 15

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 and outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center Jonotthan Harrison #62 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 15

Atlanta Falcons center Jonotthan Harrison #62 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski #53 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 15

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski #53 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 15

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 15

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 15

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 15

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 15

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 15

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 15

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Henry Black #36, defensive back Corey Ballentine #39, cornerback Teez Tabor #20, defensive back Mike Ford #28, and linebacker Jordan Brailford #49 look on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 15

Atlanta Falcons safety Henry Black #36, defensive back Corey Ballentine #39, cornerback Teez Tabor #20, defensive back Mike Ford #28, and linebacker Jordan Brailford #49 look on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 15

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams #6 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 15

Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams #6 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 15

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 15

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Notes, observations from practice

Roll call: Notable absences of Wednesday's 30-minute viewing period included WR Drake London, WR Bryan Edwards, ILB Deion Jones, DL Marlon Davidson, CB Mike Ford, RB Cordarrelle Patterson, S Dean Marlowe, OLB Arnold Ebiketie, OL Jalen Mayfield, and TE John Fitzpatrick. London, Davidson, and Mayfield continue to be out due to injuries.

"The picture will clear up for a lot of those guys," Smith said. "We're excited about Drake's progress, and we'll see where that goes, and those other guys, we'll wait and see how it plays out."

Hall continues to remain out due to a personal matter and Patterson will be back for Week 1. Following practice, Arthur Smith re-emphasized with transactions happening rapidly, things will continue to look fluid until Friday.

"With everything right now, we had to get our work in today," Smith said. "I've been on record many of times, this things fluid. It'll all clear up by tomorrow and certainly by Friday. We'll have a very clear picture of what the early roster is going to look like."

Offensive line: Kaleb McGary returned to practice and ran with the first team at right tackle and Germain Ifedi shifted to right guard. The center position continues to see a rotation between Matt Hennessy and Drew Dalman. Hennessy did start practice at first team center on Wednesday.

Nickel: With Ford not at practice today, Dee Alford remained in the starting nickel spot in which he has seen significant reps at. To reiterate what was in Monday's practice report, this is something to keep an eye on as Week 1 approaches next week.

Practice squad: There were a few practice squad members who were practicing today, including S Teez Tabor, RB Caleb Huntley, OLB Jordan Brailford, CB Matt Hankins, WR Cam Batson, TE MyCole Pruitt and WR Josh Ali.

af_22_2022-season-ticket-tile_ticket-page_kyle-pitts

2022 Season Tickets Now Available!

  • Our Longest & Most Flexible Ticket Payments
  • Instant Member Benefit Access
  • Best Available Seat Locations
SECURE YOUR SEAT

Related Content

news

Falcons add eight more players to practice squad

Falcons announce Frank Darby, Caleb Huntley, Justin Shaffer and five more have officially joined the practice squad in Atlanta.

news

Falcons sign four to practice squad

Falcons announce Cameron Batson, Teez Tabor and two others have signed to practice squad.

news

Bair Mail: On Lorenzo Carter, Desmond Ridder, Caleb Huntley and more after Falcons 53-man roster cut down

We also discuss Feleipe Franks' preseason performance in this Wednesday mailbag

news

Bair: Key terms that define Falcons initial 53-man roster, their 2022 season and what comes next

Arthur Smith, Marcus Mariota will lead Falcons quest to prove explosive, physical and better than people think

news

Analyzing the Falcons initial 53-man roster: Biggest surprise cuts, camp standouts and more

Though the initial 53-man roster is going to change in the coming days, here's what we can take away from the first announcement.

news

Five players we could see return to Falcons 53-man roster

The roster that has been announced on Tuesday will not be the same roster that the Falcons have as the week moves forward. What are the (hypothetical) situations that could bring back some familiar names?

news

Falcons announce initial 53-man roster heading into 2022 regular season

Dee Alford, three undrafted free agents make team after standout preseason performances

news

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, new signings after final cuts, A.J. Terrell and more

We discuss some of my favorite training camp performers in this Monday mailbag

news

Notes, observations from final practice before initial 53-man roster cut down

The Falcons have to drop the roster down from 80 to 53 before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. What did the final practice before that happens look like?

news

Three Falcons players make ESPN's Top 100 Players of 2022

A.J. Terrell, Kyle Pitts and Grady Jarrett represent Atlanta on the list.

news

Dueling 53-man roster projections: Part II, the defense and specialists

Tori makes her picks for who makes the 53-man roster on defense. Scott makes his rebuttal.

Top News

Practice report: Marcus Mariota's leadership, Arthur Smith on roster cutdown aftermath, plus other news and notes

Falcons add eight more players to practice squad

Falcons sign four to practice squad

Bair Mail: On Lorenzo Carter, Desmond Ridder, Caleb Huntley and more after Falcons 53-man roster cut down

Advertising