Practice report: Marcus Mariota's leadership, Arthur Smith on roster cutdown aftermath, plus other news and notes

Notes, observations from practice

Roll call: Notable absences of Wednesday's 30-minute viewing period included WR Drake London, WR Bryan Edwards, ILB Deion Jones, DL Marlon Davidson, CB Mike Ford, RB Cordarrelle Patterson, S Dean Marlowe, OLB Arnold Ebiketie, OL Jalen Mayfield, and TE John Fitzpatrick. London, Davidson, and Mayfield continue to be out due to injuries.

"The picture will clear up for a lot of those guys," Smith said. "We're excited about Drake's progress, and we'll see where that goes, and those other guys, we'll wait and see how it plays out."

Hall continues to remain out due to a personal matter and Patterson will be back for Week 1. Following practice, Arthur Smith re-emphasized with transactions happening rapidly, things will continue to look fluid until Friday.

"With everything right now, we had to get our work in today," Smith said. "I've been on record many of times, this things fluid. It'll all clear up by tomorrow and certainly by Friday. We'll have a very clear picture of what the early roster is going to look like."

Offensive line: Kaleb McGary returned to practice and ran with the first team at right tackle and Germain Ifedi shifted to right guard. The center position continues to see a rotation between Matt Hennessy and Drew Dalman. Hennessy did start practice at first team center on Wednesday.

Nickel: With Ford not at practice today, Dee Alford remained in the starting nickel spot in which he has seen significant reps at. To reiterate what was in Monday's practice report, this is something to keep an eye on as Week 1 approaches next week.