NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Eagles flying behind Jalen Hurts, Chiefs rise after beating Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers makes Packers go up

Falcons on the way up after victory over Cleveland at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Oct 03, 2022 at 11:03 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

There's only one undefeated team left in the NFL. And we're through just four weeks.

And, no, it's not the Bills or Rams or Bucs or Chiefs.

It's the upstart Philadelphia Eagles, who look as explosive as anyone. And they play fun football. It'll be interesting to see how they respond to tough challenges in the future.

We know how Josh Allen responds to tough challenges. We saw that against the Ravens. We also saw Patrick Mahomes' team dominate Tom Brady's in a rare loss decided by more than one score in Week 5.

We also saw the Falcons rise way up in these power rankings after their second straight victory, this time over the Cleveland Browns.

Let's take a look at how the teams shake out in our Week 4 NFL Power Rankings;

(4-0)
1
2
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
The last unbeaten team could stay that way a while. They're that good.
(3-1)
2
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
We're running out of nice things to say about Josh Allen.
(2-1)
3
1
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes is a wizard. That's the only explanation for how good he is.
(3-1)
4
1
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers says the ways the Packers are winning aren't sustainable. He's right.
(3-1)
5
4
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Get well soon, Tua.
(2-2)
6
2
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
It was Jackson vs. Allen in Week 4. It will be in the MVP race, too.
(2-2)
7
1
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs miss Gronk. So bad.
(2-2)
8
8
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
That 49ers defense is so good.
(3-1)
9
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson was the fifth receiver taken in 2020. Wrap your brain around that.
(2-2)
10
4
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals starting to figure it out.
(2-2)
11
4
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams just seem off. Repeating as SB champs is hard.
(2-2)
12
1
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers looked like they're supposed to. Now look that way against a team outside of Houston.
(2-2)
13
1
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Cooper Rush did everything he was supposed to do in a starting stint: Protect the football and rely on an excellent defense.
(3-1)
14
1
Giants_table
New York Giants
Giants are pretty low for 3-1. Without Saquon Barkley, they might be 32.
(2-2)
15
4
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Doug Pederson's return to Philly wasn't special. Get it? Philly (not) special? Man. I kill me.
(2-2)
16
3
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Derrick Henry's getting a head of steam. That's when he's real hard to stop.
(2-2)
17
2
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson looks just fine in orange. Everything around him, however, seems off color.
(2-2)
18
7
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons can run the ball and take the ball away. That's a recipe to compete with anyone. These guys are fun to watch.
(1-2-1)
19
2
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Matt Ryan has how many turnovers?!?
(2-2)
20
2
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Nick Chubb is awesome. Rest of the offense doesn't wow you.
(2-2)
21
8
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith might be the feel-good story of the season.
(2-2)
22
2
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
J.J. Watt scooped info about his own health. We're wishing him nothing but the best. One of the good ones.
(1-3)
23
4
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Derek Carr hugged it out with a reporter he has often feuded with. Huh. Winning does cure everything.
(1-3)
24
1
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
If Bailey Zappe gets hurt, who comes in at QB? Matt Patricia or Joe Judge? Belichick will never tell.
(1-3)
25
3
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Lions score a ton. They allow tons of scores. That's a brand of fun, frustrating football.
(1-3)
26
5
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Will Lutz does a double doink. Falcons fans wish that happened in the season opener.


(2-2)
27
4
Jets_table
New York Jets
Jets look better with Zach Wilson over Joe Flacco? Wow. What a shock.
(1-3)
28
4
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Last week we asked if it was time for Kenny Pickett. The answer: heck yes.
(1-3)
29
3
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
Ron Rivera's so bothered by recent performance that he said a swear word. I'd use lots of foul language with Carson Wentz under center.
(1-3)
30
2
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
This might be the first time a fan base has clamored for Sam Darnold to come back
(2-2)
31
1
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Bears should just line up in a single wing. They can't pass at all. Shouldn't even try.
(0-3-1)
32
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Some are pondering whether Davis Mills is the right guy at quarterback. Making a swap there ain't fixin' anything.
