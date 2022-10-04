NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Eagles flying behind Jalen Hurts, Chiefs rise after beating Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers makes Packers go up

There's only one undefeated team left in the NFL. And we're through just four weeks.
And, no, it's not the Bills or Rams or Bucs or Chiefs.
It's the upstart Philadelphia Eagles, who look as explosive as anyone. And they play fun football. It'll be interesting to see how they respond to tough challenges in the future.
We know how Josh Allen responds to tough challenges. We saw that against the Ravens. We also saw Patrick Mahomes' team dominate Tom Brady's in a rare loss decided by more than one score in Week 5.
We also saw the Falcons rise way up in these power rankings after their second straight victory, this time over the Cleveland Browns.
Let's take a look at how the teams shake out in our Week 4 NFL Power Rankings;
Sundays In Atlanta, GA Reserved For Dirty Birds
Doesn't get better than a Falcons Sunday in the city! Shop the Kickoff Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.