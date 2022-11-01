NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Josh Allen and Bills can't unseat Eagles, Dak Prescott and Cowboys make top 5, Derrick Henry helps Titans surge

The Bills certainly showed the Packers who's boss on Sunday night. But the Eagles kept on making big plays, making it impossible to pull the only unbeaten out of the top spot.

Philadelphia is one of four surprise teams leading the NFC's divisions.

Your first-place teams heading into Week 9?

The Eagles, Seahawks, Vikings and Falcons.

Just as everyone drew it up.

The AFC's a bit more predictable, with the Bills, Chiefs, Titans and Ravens/Bengals occupying top spots.

Let's see how the league shakes out, and where the Falcons ended up after a big win over Carolina, in these Week 9 NFL Power Rankings:

(7-0)
1
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Just throw it to AJ Brown every time.
(6-1)
2
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Underrated aspect of the Bills. They are SO deep.
(5-2)
3
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Bye doesn't change how we feel about KC
(6-1)
4
1
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Kevin O'Connell for coach of the year.
(6-2)
5
2
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Remember when Jerry wasn't quote sure if he had a QB controversy? Yeah. Me neither.
(5-3)
6
2
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
I'd rather have Lamar Jackson than most QBs. For real.
(5-3)
7
3
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
382 yards passing, 3 touchdowns, no picks in Week 8. 5-1 as a starter. Tua for MVP.
(5-2)
8
3
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Derrick Henry for president.
(6-2)
9
5
Giants_table
New York Giants
Was that it??? Did the shoe finally drop??
(4-4)
10
4
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Ja'Marr Chase is apparently the MVP. Bengals can't survive without him.
(5-3)
11
1
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Jerome Boger called a sideline penalty on the Seattle Mariners. If he got that wrong, how can we expect him to get a roughing-the-passer penalty right???
(3-4)
12
3
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
Run, pass and catch a score. Is there anything CMC can't do?
(5-3)
13
4
Jets_table
New York Jets
Zach Wilson simply has to be better.
(4-3)
14
1
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
This Bolts-Falcons matchup is gonna be in-ter-est-ing.
(4-4)
15
2
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
Sitting atop the NFC South. They'll have to keep winning to stay there.
(3-4)
16
2
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Exposing Cooper Kupp to injury was...not..smart. They got lucky he'll be okay.
(4-4)
17
2
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
We sure Mac Jones is the guy??
(3-5)
18
7
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
There are the Browns we all expected.
(3-5)
19
2
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
A team with Tom Brady is 3-5. That makes zero sense.
(3-5)
20
9
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Dennis Allen demolished a Raiders team that fired him a few years ago. That had to feel good.


(3-5)
21
3
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
A team with Aaron Rodgers is 3-5. That makes zero sense.
(4-4)
22
1
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
Just name Taylor Heinicke the full-time starter already.
(3-4-1)
23
1
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
I'll stand by this. Benching Matt Ryan will cost folks jobs.
(3-5)
24
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Trading away all top defenders, apparently. Smells like a full-scale rebulid.
(3-5)
25
2
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Russ is playing through pain. I think they'll be better when he's healthy.
(3-5)
26
5
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
I'm a fortune teller. I see wholesale changes in the Cardinals' future.
(2-6)
27
1
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Took some jabs at P.J. Walker. Then he threw a frozen rope 65 yards. Respect.
(2-6)
28
2
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin's streak of non-losing seasons is about to snap.
(2-5)
29
9
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Mark Davis keeps having long postgame meeting with Josh McDaniels. Those can't be cordial.
(2-6)
30
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Made the Broncos look decent. That's a sign you're headed in the wrong direction.
(1-5)
31
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Firing a respected DB coach isn't going to solve anything.
(1-5-1)
32
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Entirely possible the Texans won't win again
