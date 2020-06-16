New Falcons all-white uniforms spotted in 'Madden 21' game trailer

In case you missed it, the official "Madden 21" trailer and game cover were unveiled Tuesday morning and, as expected, there's a heavy dose of Lamar Jackson throughout.

While the trailer is chock-full of player highlights including Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, Russell Wilson and Saquon Barkley, there are some intriguing shots of some familiar faces in new places – like Tom Brady in a Buccaneers uniform, Joe Burrow in his new black-and-orange Bengals duds and Chase Young decked out in the Redskins' burgundy and gold.