New Falcons all-white uniforms spotted in 'Madden 21' game trailer

Matthew Tabeek

Madden_21-screen-shot
Photo: Madden 21/EA Sports

In case you missed it, the official "Madden 21" trailer and game cover were unveiled Tuesday morning and, as expected, there's a heavy dose of Lamar Jackson throughout.

While the trailer is chock-full of player highlights including Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, Russell Wilson and Saquon Barkley, there are some intriguing shots of some familiar faces in new places – like Tom Brady in a Buccaneers uniform, Joe Burrow in his new black-and-orange Bengals duds and Chase Young decked out in the Redskins' burgundy and gold.

There's also a sneak peek at the inside of the Las Vegas Raiders' new home, Allegient Stadium, in the very beginning of the video.

Now, if you're hoping to see highlights of Julio Jones, Todd Gurley or Dante Fowler, don't hold your breath – because there aren't any. Thanks, EA Sports.

The Falcons, however, were not completely left out of the trailer, which lasts for about a minute and 30 seconds.

At around the 27-second mark, Falcons fans can catch a glimpse of the new all-white uniforms – and they look pretty sweet. In the three-second highlight, Saints running back Alvin Kamara catches a pass, makes a move on a Falcons defender and then is brought down by linebacker Deion Jones.

EA Sports did pass along a separate highlight clip of Todd Gurley making moves against his former team while wearing the new all-black uniforms. It didn't make the official trailer, but it's still fun to watch (below).

Along with the Falcons, the Rams, Browns, Bucs and Chargers all changed uniforms during the offseason – and all five teams were represented in the trailer. The Falcons unveiled their new uniforms back on April 8 and it's the team's first redesign in 17 seasons.

New Drip | Atlanta Falcons unveil new uniforms

The most in-depth look at the Atlanta Falcons new uniforms.

Full Closet Composite
1 / 81
Hero Composite
2 / 81
Media Hero Home
3 / 81
Media Hero Away
4 / 81
Media Hero Alt
5 / 81
Action Composite
6 / 81
Media Hero Throwback
7 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Alt_4328
8 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Away_4948
9 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Away-black-pants_5427
10 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Throwback_5190
11 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Away-red-pants_5589
12 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Home_4594
13 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Home-white-pants_5141
14 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Home_Helmet_1949
15 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Throwback_Helmet_1534
16 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Throwback_Helmet_2056
17 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Home_Helmet_1753
18 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Throwback_Helmet_1702
19 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Throwback_Helmet_1531
20 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Home_Helmet_4781
21 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Home_Helmet_2081
22 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Home_Helmet_1984
23 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Home_Helmet_1628
24 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Home_Helmet_1650
25 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Throwback_Helmet_2091
26 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Home_Helmet_1966
27 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Home_macro-details_3981
28 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Home_macro-details_3972
29 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Home_macro-details_3973
30 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Home_macro-details_3978
31 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Home_macro-details_3974
32 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Home_macro-details_3982
33 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Home_macro-details_3971
34 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Home_Collar_2355
35 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Home_Rear_6840
36 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Home_Front_2054
37 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_Home_Stoop_4624
38 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_RicardoAllen_Home_Action_8292
39 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_GradyJarrett_Home_Hero_9361
40 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_GradyJarrett_Alt_Hero_8421
41 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_RicardoAllen_Alt_Action_9080
42 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_MattRyan_Home_Hero_2054
43 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_MattRyan_Away_Portriat_6533
44 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_DeionJones_Away_Hero_7286
45 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_MattRyan_Away_Action_6724
46 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_MattRyan_Away_Portriat_6539
47 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_GradyJarrett_Alt_Hero_8500
48 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_DeionJones_Home_Portrait_7590
49 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_GradyJarrett_Alt_Hero_8614
50 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_RicardoAllen_Alt_Portrait_8964
51 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_DeionJones_Away_Portrait_7125
52 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_CalvinRidley_Home_Portrait_3270
53 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_CalvinRidley_Throwback_Hero_4190
54 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_DeionJones_Away_Hero_7014
55 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_GradyJarrett_Alt_Action_8669
56 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_MattRyan_Home_Hero_6840
57 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_MattRyan_Home_Hero_6789
58 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_CalvinRidley_Throwback_Action_4209
59 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_RicardoAllen_Alt_Action_9100
60 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_CalvinRidley_Throwback_Hero_4172
61 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_MattRyan_Away_Action_6734
62 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_GradyJarrett_Alt_Hero_8635
63 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_GradyJarrett_Alt_Hero_8767
64 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_GradyJarrett_Home_Hero_9513
65 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_GradyJarrett_Home_Action_2195
66 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_GradyJarrett_Home_Hero_9255
67 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_MattRyan_Home_Action_6853
68 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_DeionJones_Away_Action_7321
69 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_DeionJones_Away_Portrait_7134
70 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_DeionJones_Away_Hero_7264
71 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_CalvinRidley_Throwback_Hero_4057
72 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_DeionJones_Away_Action_7388
73 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_CalvinRidley_Throwback_Hero_5258
74 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_CalvinRidley_Throwback_Hero_3962
75 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_CalvinRidley_Home_Portrait_3222
76 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_CalvinRidley_Alt_Portrait_3781
77 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_CalvinRidley_Alt_Hero_3624
78 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_CalvinRidley_Home_Action_3359
79 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_CalvinRidley_Home_Portrait_3345
80 / 81
2020_AtlantaFalcons_MattRyan_Home_Action_6865
81 / 81

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 
news

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox writer recently listed one player each NFL team should be excited to see in the 2020 preseason
SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap
news

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver
news

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

Today's Early Bird Report includes a list of the very best wide receivers in the NFL today as well as more general praise for Julio Jones
SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney
news

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Report: NFL clubs advised training camp expected to open on time
news

Report: NFL clubs advised training camp expected to open on time

NFL teams were advised training camp is expected to open on time 
Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 5 things to know about the defensive line
news

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 5 things to know about the defensive line

This fall, the pressure will be on Atlanta's defensive line to, well, generate more pressure
Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Championship round
news

Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Championship round

16 plays entered, two remain! What is the best Falcons play of the past decade? That's for you to decide
Matt Ryan tells Chris Long the Falcons' skill players are 'right up there' with 2012 unit
news

Matt Ryan tells Chris Long the Falcons' skill players are 'right up there' with 2012 unit

The Falcons' collection of offensive talent during the 2012 season was frankly incredible
CBS Sports ranks top 10 NFL linemen: Were Falcons snubbed? 
news

CBS Sports ranks top 10 NFL linemen: Were Falcons snubbed? 

CBSSports.com ranked their top-10 offensive linemen with Pro Bowlers Jake Matthews and Alex Mack not making the cut 
Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 4 things to know about the offensive line
news

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 4 things to know about the offensive line

The performance of the offensive line will be important for the team's overall success in 2020
Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Round 3
news

Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Round 3

What is the best Falcons play of the past decade? That's for you to decide
A key Todd Gurley stat that should have Falcons fans excited
news

A key Todd Gurley stat that should have Falcons fans excited

This change of scenery might be exactly what he needs

