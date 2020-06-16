New Falcons all-white uniforms spotted in 'Madden 21' game trailer

In case you missed it, the official "Madden 21" trailer and game cover were unveiled Tuesday morning and, as expected, there's a heavy dose of Lamar Jackson throughout.
While the trailer is chock-full of player highlights including Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, Russell Wilson and Saquon Barkley, there are some intriguing shots of some familiar faces in new places – like Tom Brady in a Buccaneers uniform, Joe Burrow in his new black-and-orange Bengals duds and Chase Young decked out in the Redskins' burgundy and gold.
There's also a sneak peek at the inside of the Las Vegas Raiders' new home, Allegient Stadium, in the very beginning of the video.
Now, if you're hoping to see highlights of Julio Jones, Todd Gurley or Dante Fowler, don't hold your breath – because there aren't any. Thanks, EA Sports.
The Falcons, however, were not completely left out of the trailer, which lasts for about a minute and 30 seconds.
At around the 27-second mark, Falcons fans can catch a glimpse of the new all-white uniforms – and they look pretty sweet. In the three-second highlight, Saints running back Alvin Kamara catches a pass, makes a move on a Falcons defender and then is brought down by linebacker Deion Jones.
EA Sports did pass along a separate highlight clip of Todd Gurley making moves against his former team while wearing the new all-black uniforms. It didn't make the official trailer, but it's still fun to watch (below).
Along with the Falcons, the Rams, Browns, Bucs and Chargers all changed uniforms during the offseason – and all five teams were represented in the trailer. The Falcons unveiled their new uniforms back on April 8 and it's the team's first redesign in 17 seasons.
The most in-depth look at the Atlanta Falcons new uniforms.