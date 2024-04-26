'I can't wait to be a part of it': Michael Penix Jr. describes visit, phone call that sealed his fate with Atlanta

Penix is eager to get into the Falcons facility and make an impact, but he understands the dynamic in the quarterback room after Atlanta spent top dollar to bring in veteran Kirk Cousins in free agency.

"I'm gonna come in, and I'm gonna learn from (Cousins)," Penix said. "... He's been in the league for a while and there's a reason behind that. I want to be able to soak in as much knowledge as I can."

It's not the first time Penix would have to exercise a little patience to meet his moment.

In 2017, he committed to Tennessee and Butch Jones after his junior year of high school, but Jones was fired just over six months later. When the Volunteers subsequently rescinded the offer, Penix adjusted.

He committed to Indiana and caught a dreadful case of the injury bug, sustaining not one, not two, not even three but four season-ending injuries. Again, he pivoted.

Penix found his final collegiate home in Washington, where he got a chance to show his electric throwing ability with 67 touchdowns in two seasons, the most of any first-round quarterback in 2024 aside from No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. He took the Huskies all the way to the college football national championship game as an unlikely underdog facing heights it had never seen before.

Now, he's ready to do the same in Atlanta.