Marcus Mariota named NFC offensive player of the week

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Marcus Mariota was near-perfect running the Falcons offense in a big Week 6 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
That's not hyperbole.
That's a statement of fact.
Let's take a look, shall we, at the supporting evidence. The veteran quarterback was 13-of-14 passing for 129 yards (9.2 ypa), two passing touchdowns, no picks and a 144.6 passer rating. He also had six carries for 50 rushing yards, including a touchdown and a crucial conversion on third-and-long.
Mariota's performance was appropriately honored on Tuesday morning, when he was named the NFC offensive player of the week. He's the second Falcon to earn the honor, after Cordarrelle Patterson won it after a Week 3 win over Seattle.
The Falcons hope Mariota can stay hot in a road contest at Cincinnati, against the defending AFC champion Bengals.
