Julio Jones speaks candidly about Falcons' lack of scoring: 'That's not us' 

Oct 04, 2019 at 09:42 AM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

When asked where the disconnect is happening for the Falcons' offense considering Atlanta ranks No. 2 in passing yards but No. 26 in points per game, Julio Jones paused in disbelief before answering.

"That's not us," Jones said. "That's not good enough to win football games. We need to at least score 21, 28 points a game and we should be able to do with the guys we have. But like I said, everybody just has to fix themselves first."

RELATED CONTENT

He's right, it's not what we're used to seeing from the Falcons since Jones and Matt Ryan arrived in Atlanta.

Since the Falcons drafted Jones in 2011, Atlanta has had a top-10 scoring unit four times:

2011: No. 10 (25.1 points per game)

2012: No. 7 (26.2 ppg)

2016: No. 1 (33.8 ppg)

2018: No. 10 (25.9 ppg)

Only twice has Jones's team not had a scoring offense that's ranked in the top-15 of the league (2013 and 2017) and one of those seasons (2013), Jones injured his foot early in the season and missed the remainder of the year.

The Falcons have high standards for themselves on offense and the recent 10-point performance against the Titans has Jones, Ryan and offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter searching for answers.

"We are a way better ball club than we presented last Sunday," Jones said. "The way we took the field, the way, the way we executed everything, it wasn't us. We played hard as hell, but just detail-wise, there was always one guy here and there."

The Falcons (1-3) are about to embark on a two-game road swing against the Houston Texans (2-2) and the Arizona Cardinals (0-3-1) and will be looking to get back on track.

In order for the Falcons to do that, Jones said his message to his teammates was simple:

"Everybody have fun but just be on your details," Jones said. "Go out here and cut it lose. We can't get that right until everybody collectively does their job instead of worrying somebody else's job. I have to take care of Julio and everybody just [has] to take care of themselves to go out there and play and be accountable. Once everyone is doing that together, we can go out there and play Falcon football."

PHOTOS: Julio Jones - The Superhuman

To celebrate the birthday of one of the greatest wide receivers in the NFL, we pulled together 11 images that represented some of the most superhuman moments of Julio Jones' career.

AP Photo / Logan Bowles
1 / 11

AP Photo / Logan Bowles

AP Photo / John Bazemore
2 / 11

AP Photo / John Bazemore

AP Photo / John Amis
3 / 11

AP Photo / John Amis

Atlanta Falcons / Kara Durrette
4 / 11

Atlanta Falcons / Kara Durrette

AP Photo / John Bazemore
5 / 11

AP Photo / John Bazemore

AP Photo / David Goldman
6 / 11

AP Photo / David Goldman

AP Photo / Kevin D. Liles
7 / 11

AP Photo / Kevin D. Liles

AP Photo / John Bazemore
8 / 11

AP Photo / John Bazemore

Atlanta Falcons
9 / 11

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons / Kara Durrette
10 / 11

Atlanta Falcons / Kara Durrette

Atlanta Falcons / Kara Durrette
11 / 11

Atlanta Falcons / Kara Durrette

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Kyle Pitts gets in the end zone at 2022 Pro Bowl

Pitts and long snapper Josh Harris represented the Falcons in Las Vegas on Sunday. 
news

Catching up with Josh Harris at the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas

After a decade in the league, Harris will be making his first Pro Bowl appearance alongside Kyle Pitts. 
news

Bair Mail: On efficient use of free agency, where to address receiver issues, Calvin Ridley, Marlon Davidson

Trading down in 2022 NFL Draft also discussed in Friday's mailbag
news

Terry Fontenot discusses Matt Ryan, Grady Jarrett, Cordarrelle Patterson, 2022 NFL draft

Falcons general manager feels confident in Matt Ryan after the 2021 season.
news

Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder on Matt Ryan, NFL Draft

Willis, an Atlanta native, grew up a Falcons fan and tailgating with family at the Georgia Dome. 
news

How to watch Kyle Pitts and Josh Harris in the Pro Bowl: time, tv, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl
news

Bair Mail: On Deion Jones, prioritizing Matt Ryan, adding his protection in NFL Draft, blockbuster trades and Matt Gono

Your questions get answers in Wednesday's mailbag
news

Falcons mock NFL draft roundup: LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. frequently chosen at No. 8 overall

Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks also mentioned multiple times as the Falcons first-round pick
news

How does Tom Brady, Sean Payton's retirement shake up the NFC South? -- Question of the Week

Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim discuss a potential Falcons mindset shift heading into 2022 with Payton and Brady no longer around the division.
news

Falcons hire Michael Pitre as running backs coach

Pitre comes to Atlanta from the Chicago Bears. 
news

Falcons offseason checklist: Breaking down free agency options, 2022 Draft decisions, Calvin Ridley's future and more

There are a lot of needs the 2022 Falcons have. We discuss 10 of the most important topics of the offseason.
news

Bair Mail: On Matt Ryan's status, Kyle Hamilton, Jordan Davis and drafting Georgia players

Your questions get answers in Monday's mailbag

Top News

Catching up with Josh Harris at the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas

Bair Mail: On efficient use of free agency, where to address receiver issues, Calvin Ridley, Marlon Davidson

2022 Pro Bowl | Josh Harris and Kyle Pitts' 2021 season snapshots

Terry Fontenot discusses Matt Ryan, Grady Jarrett, Cordarrelle Patterson, 2022 NFL draft

Advertising