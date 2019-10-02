Falcons injury report: Alex Mack, Jamon Brown held out of practice

Oct 02, 2019 at 04:49 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Mack_AF_20190926_Practice_KD2_9560

The Falcons were without two starting offensive linemen during Wednesday's practice. Center Alex Mack and right guard Jamon Brown did not participate in the team's on-field preparation for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans due to an elbow injury and a concussion, respectively.

Both players sustained their injuries during the loss to the Titans, and their progress will be monitored throughout the week. Also held out of Wednesday's practice were Blidi Wreh-Wilson, who has a groin injury, and Kenjon Barner, who missed the game against Tennessee due to a concussion.

Here are the full injury reports for the Falcons and Texans:

Injury report Falcons
Injury report TEX

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Four Falcons designated questionable heading into Saints game

news

Falcons injury report: Status changes for Kyle Pitts, Qadree Ollison, Jalen Mayfield as Saints practice week progresses

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Kyle Pitts, Fabian Moreau as Saints practice prep begins

Qadree Ollison did not participate on Wednesday; Frank Darby was limited
news

Falcons injury report: Fabian Moreau receives injury designation for Bills game

The veteran starting cornerback still has a chance to play Buffalo
news

Falcons injury report: Updating Fabian Moreau's participation level as Bills practice week progresses

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status Fabian Moreau of as Bills practice week begins

news

Falcons injury report: Tajae Sharpe's injury designation vs. Lions revealed

Veteran receiver formally considered doubtful to play Detroit
news

Falcons injury report: New updates for Deion Jones, Marlon Davidson as Week 16 prep continues

Falcons have placed Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Tajae Sharpe, Deion Jones and others as Lions practice week begins

news

Falcons injury report: Door remains open for Dante Fowler to play 49ers in NFL Week 15

Edge rusher returns to practice, formally considered questionable
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Dante Fowler, others, as 49ers practice week progresses

Hayden Hurst was a full participant in Thursday's Falcons practice
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Dante Fowler, Hayden Hurst as 49ers practice week begins

Richie Grant, Ade Ogundeji full participants after missing Panthers game

Top News

Catching up with Josh Harris at the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas

Bair Mail: On efficient use of free agency, where to address receiver issues, Calvin Ridley, Marlon Davidson

2022 Pro Bowl | Josh Harris and Kyle Pitts' 2021 season snapshots

Terry Fontenot discusses Matt Ryan, Grady Jarrett, Cordarrelle Patterson, 2022 NFL draft

Advertising