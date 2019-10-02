Falcons injury report: Alex Mack, Jamon Brown held out of practice

The Falcons were without two starting offensive linemen during Wednesday's practice. Center Alex Mack and right guard Jamon Brown did not participate in the team's on-field preparation for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans due to an elbow injury and a concussion, respectively.
Both players sustained their injuries during the loss to the Titans, and their progress will be monitored throughout the week. Also held out of Wednesday's practice were Blidi Wreh-Wilson, who has a groin injury, and Kenjon Barner, who missed the game against Tennessee due to a concussion.
Here are the full injury reports for the Falcons and Texans: