Julio Jones on team bonding and expectations for Cardinals' defense

Oct 10, 2019 at 09:37 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

PHOENIX – The Falcons are hoping their week-long trip in Arizona will help the team get back on track. It has allowed the players to spend more time together than they would during a normal practice week.

Wide receiver Julio Jones said one of the team bonding activities was a trip to the movies to see "The Joker" on Wednesday night.

RELATED CONTENT

Jones said Sunday will be the ultimate test if the extra time together pays off in a win, but he's thinks it definitely provides an opportunity to improve as a team and get closer.

"We'll see on Sunday," Jones said. "I think it's definitely big, believing in people. You just come to work you see guys 'OK, you do your job, I'll do my job.' You still have a little bond, but you can always build and there's always room for improvement. I think it will help us as far as bonding and just trusting one another and going out there and playing for one another."

Cardinals secondary will 'definitely have to deal with more than me'

As far as what he expects from the Cardinals, he said he "doesn't know what they're going to do" but he'll be ready for "anything and everything."

Jones pointed out if the Cardinals' plan is to completely take Jones out of the game, they'll have to deal with guys like Mohamed Sanu, Calvin Ridley and Austin Hooper.

"They'll definitely have to deal with more than me," Jones said. "We have a lot of guys that can make plays on the offensive side of the ball. They can put all their focus on me, but we have a lot of guys that can make plays for us."

The Cardinals have two rookies starting in their secondary and the unit ranks No. 26 against the pass giving up 269.2 yards per game.

Player Spotlight: Julio Jones

With the sixth pick of the 2011 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons selected WR Julio Jones who quickly became a top target for QB Matt Ryan and a leader on the Falcons offense.

No Title
1 / 23
No Title
2 / 23
No Title
3 / 23
No Title
4 / 23
No Title
5 / 23
No Title
6 / 23
No Title
7 / 23
No Title
8 / 23
No Title
9 / 23
No Title
10 / 23
No Title
11 / 23
No Title
12 / 23
No Title
13 / 23
No Title
14 / 23
No Title
15 / 23
No Title
16 / 23
No Title
17 / 23
No Title
18 / 23
No Title
19 / 23
No Title
20 / 23
No Title
21 / 23
No Title
22 / 23
No Title
23 / 23
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Falcons release Dante Fowler after two seasons in Atlanta

The outside linebacker accumulated 7.5 sacks through two years.
news

Falcons mock NFL draft roundup: Kyle Hamilton, Drake London, Dereck Stingley, David Ojabo chosen at No. 8 overall

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross and Nevada quarterback Carson Strong also linked to Falcons in later rounds. 
news

Bair Mail: Updates on Falcons pass rush, Raheem Morris' future in the league, Matt Ryan's contract

Scott Bair is on vacation. It's a Tori Takeover, y'all. 
news

Report: Falcons part ways with wide receiver coach Dave Brock

Brock was the only assistant coach retained from Dan Quinn's 2020 staff when Arthur Smith took over in 2021. Assistant offensive line coach Chandler Henley will also be leaving the Falcons for the Miami Dolphins, per the report.
news

What can the Falcons learn from Bengals, Joe Burrow's quick ascent? — Question of the Week

Tori McElhaney, Kris Rhim and Scott Bair discuss this year's Super Bowl, the Bengals' season and how it can relate to the Falcons in 2022. 
news

Bair Mail: On prospects of Kyle Hamilton, Kayvon Thibodeaux available at No. 8, Jordan Love as possible Matt Ryan successor

We also discuss trading back for Jermaine Johnson II and why receivers are getting mocked to the Falcons in the first round
news

NFL Mock Draft: Falcons select Michigan's David Ojabo at No. 8 overall

Panthers get first of three quarterbacks taken in the first round
news

Bair Mail: On Grady Jarrett, re-signing Falcons free agents, and a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft 

We also discuss prospects of trading up for a second pick in the first round
news

Atlanta Falcons fan Henry Ison selected as 2021 NFL fan of the year

Ison has been a season-ticket holder since 1971
news

Bryant Young elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Young joins Norm Van Brocklin as the only Falcons coaches to be voted into the Hall of Fame.
news

Falcons 2022 NFL mock draft roundup: David Ojabo, Derek Stingley, Kavon Thibodeaux linked to No. 8 overall pick

Treylon Burks also a name associated with Falcons
news

'The arrows are all up': Arthur Blank assesses Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith after their first year on the job

Falcons owner saw encouraging signs in 2021, considers offseason pivotal to continued progress

Top News

Bair Mail: Updates on Falcons pass rush, Raheem Morris' future in the league, Matt Ryan's contract

Falcons release Dante Fowler after two seasons in Atlanta

Falcons mock NFL draft roundup: Kyle Hamilton, Drake London, Dereck Stingley, David Ojabo chosen at No. 8 overall

What can the Falcons learn from Bengals, Joe Burrow's quick ascent? — Question of the Week

Advertising