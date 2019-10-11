Julio Jones on team bonding and expectations for Cardinals' defense

PHOENIX – The Falcons are hoping their week-long trip in Arizona will help the team get back on track. It has allowed the players to spend more time together than they would during a normal practice week.

Wide receiver Julio Jones said one of the team bonding activities was a trip to the movies to see "The Joker" on Wednesday night.

Jones said Sunday will be the ultimate test if the extra time together pays off in a win, but he's thinks it definitely provides an opportunity to improve as a team and get closer.

"We'll see on Sunday," Jones said. "I think it's definitely big, believing in people. You just come to work you see guys 'OK, you do your job, I'll do my job.' You still have a little bond, but you can always build and there's always room for improvement. I think it will help us as far as bonding and just trusting one another and going out there and playing for one another."

Cardinals secondary will 'definitely have to deal with more than me'

As far as what he expects from the Cardinals, he said he "doesn't know what they're going to do" but he'll be ready for "anything and everything."

Jones pointed out if the Cardinals' plan is to completely take Jones out of the game, they'll have to deal with guys like Mohamed Sanu, Calvin Ridley and Austin Hooper.

"They'll definitely have to deal with more than me," Jones said. "We have a lot of guys that can make plays on the offensive side of the ball. They can put all their focus on me, but we have a lot of guys that can make plays for us."