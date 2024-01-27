Jessie Bates III worth every penny as secondary's leader in 2023 -- Falcons breakdown

Editor's note: The Falcons editorial team of Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney, Terrin Waack and Amna Subhan will analyze each position group during the "Falcons Breakdown" series, which evaluates how every position performed in 2023 and what to look for in 2024. Up next, the secondary takes center stage.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons spent big at safety last offseason, which could be considered unorthodox when it comes to salary cap allocation.
General manager Terry Fontenot went after Jessie Bates III from the Cincinnati Bengals despite that fact, boldly giving the six-year veteran a four-year, $64 million contract.
Turns out Fontenot's confidence was well placed. Bates was worth every penny during his first year in Atlanta, earning second-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl invite after recording a career-high 132 tackles and six interceptions.
Bates was the unquestioned Falcons MVP last season, someone who single-handedly tipped the scales toward victory more than once and made others better with his leadership and on-field prowess.
He was assisted by Richie Grant at first, before rookie seventh-round pick DeMarcco Hellams assumed the starting job at safety alongside Bates. Grant still played a lot as a third safety, though, often working closer to the box.
Those safeties were flanked by A.J. Terrell's steady hand – don't be fooled by zero interceptions; he had a great coverage season – and a combination of Jeff Okudah, Tre Flowers and Clark Phillips on the other side. Dee Alford manned the slot most of the year, with a switch to Mike Hughes ranking among the season's most surprising decisions.
Flowers began the season as a starter outside while Okudah dealt with an ankle injury, but Okudah's return to health didn't prevent Phillips from taking his spot. The Utah product showed well enough down the stretch to warrant consideration as a long-term solution opposite Terrell.
2023 production
Safeties
Jessie Bates III: 17 game appearances | 17 starts | Six interceptions | 132 combined tackles (Three for a loss) | 11 passes defensed | Three forced fumbles
Richie Grant: 17 game appearances | 15 starts | One interception | 103 combined tackles (Three for a loss) | Six passes defensed | Two forced fumbles
DeMarcco Hellams: 15 game appearances | Four starts | Zero interceptions | 40 combined tackles (One for a loss) | Zero passes defensed
Micah Abernathy: 12 game appearances | Zero starts | Zero interceptions | Seven combined tackles (Zero for a loss) | Zero passes defensed
Jaylinn Hawkins*: Six game appearances | Zero starts | Zero interceptions | Three combined tackles (Zero for a loss) | Zero passes defensed
*Released by the team on Oct. 18, 2023
Cornerbacks
A.J. Terrell: 17 game appearances | 17 starts | Zero interceptions | 45 combined tackles (Four for a loss) | 11 passes defensed
Jeff Okudah: 13 game appearances | Nine starts | Zero interceptions | 44 combined tackles (One for a loss) | Three passes defensed
Dee Alford: 16 game appearances | Five starts | Zero interceptions | 41 combined tackles (Two for a loss) | Six passes defensed | Two fumble recoveries
Clark Phillips III: 11 game appearances | Five starts | Zero interceptions | 27 combined tackles (One for a loss) | Five passes defensed
Tre Flowers: 17 game appearances | Three starts | Zero interceptions | 21 combined tackles (One for a loss) | Two passes defensed
Mike Hughes: 15 game appearances | Four starts | Zero interceptions | 21 combined tackles (Two for a loss) | One pass defensed
Who stays
Safeties: Jessie Bates III, Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams
Cornerbacks: A.J. Terrell, Dee Alford, Clark Phillips III
Who's on the bubble:
Safeties: Micah Abernathy
Cornerbacks: Jeff Okudah, Tre Flowers, Mike Hughes
Biggest offseason question: Who starts opposite A.J. Terrell?
This could've been the biggest offseason question every year since Terrell was drafted in 2020. The Falcons have lacked stability at one outside corner spot for years, though Okudah's strong training camp and athleticism let fans dream of a foreseeable future with two former first-round picks locking down the outside. Okudah was hurt early in the season and got picked on a bit late, losing his starting gig to Phillips later in the season.
Okudah is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March and might value out at a decent price point, but there are some questions about ideal fit with him primarily a man corner and Raheem Morris known for running more zone coverages.
Phillips could be a starting option and Flowers might be someone to bring back as an experienced reserve. Free agent cornerbacks can get expensive fast, so signing a premium asset might be tough with Terrell due for a contract extension this offseason or the next. An economic solution seems smart here, though the Falcons need steadiness and production out of that spot, too.