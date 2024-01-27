Jessie Bates III worth every penny as secondary's leader in 2023 -- Falcons breakdown

2023 production

Safeties

Jessie Bates III: 17 game appearances | 17 starts | Six interceptions | 132 combined tackles (Three for a loss) | 11 passes defensed | Three forced fumbles

Richie Grant: 17 game appearances | 15 starts | One interception | 103 combined tackles (Three for a loss) | Six passes defensed | Two forced fumbles

DeMarcco Hellams: 15 game appearances | Four starts | Zero interceptions | 40 combined tackles (One for a loss) | Zero passes defensed

Micah Abernathy: 12 game appearances | Zero starts | Zero interceptions | Seven combined tackles (Zero for a loss) | Zero passes defensed

Jaylinn Hawkins*: Six game appearances | Zero starts | Zero interceptions | Three combined tackles (Zero for a loss) | Zero passes defensed

*Released by the team on Oct. 18, 2023

Cornerbacks

A.J. Terrell: 17 game appearances | 17 starts | Zero interceptions | 45 combined tackles (Four for a loss) | 11 passes defensed

Jeff Okudah: 13 game appearances | Nine starts | Zero interceptions | 44 combined tackles (One for a loss) | Three passes defensed

Dee Alford: 16 game appearances | Five starts | Zero interceptions | 41 combined tackles (Two for a loss) | Six passes defensed | Two fumble recoveries

Clark Phillips III: 11 game appearances | Five starts | Zero interceptions | 27 combined tackles (One for a loss) | Five passes defensed

Tre Flowers: 17 game appearances | Three starts | Zero interceptions | 21 combined tackles (One for a loss) | Two passes defensed

Mike Hughes: 15 game appearances | Four starts | Zero interceptions | 21 combined tackles (Two for a loss) | One pass defensed

Who stays

Safeties: Jessie Bates III, Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams

Cornerbacks: A.J. Terrell, Dee Alford, Clark Phillips III

Who's on the bubble:

Safeties: Micah Abernathy

Cornerbacks: Jeff Okudah, Tre Flowers, Mike Hughes

Biggest offseason question: Who starts opposite A.J. Terrell?

This could've been the biggest offseason question every year since Terrell was drafted in 2020. The Falcons have lacked stability at one outside corner spot for years, though Okudah's strong training camp and athleticism let fans dream of a foreseeable future with two former first-round picks locking down the outside. Okudah was hurt early in the season and got picked on a bit late, losing his starting gig to Phillips later in the season.

Okudah is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March and might value out at a decent price point, but there are some questions about ideal fit with him primarily a man corner and Raheem Morris known for running more zone coverages.