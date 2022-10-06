'It's just the feel of getting back to football': Isaiah Oliver ready for his return back to the field 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Just over a year after defensive back Isaiah Oliver suffered a season-ending ACL tear last October in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders, he reflected on the process of getting to a point where he felt like himself again.

"Difficult," Oliver said with a sigh of relief. "Just kind of going through the process, it was tough, but I feel like, where I'm at now, I did all the right things. We've got a lot of great people here that helped me obviously along the way so I'm just excited to be back out."

On Wednesday, the fifth-year cornerback was designated to return to practice for the first time since training camp after being put on injured reserve when the roster was trimmed to 53.

With limited play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason, it was evident that Oliver's previous injury continued to loom. Oliver was eager to be on the field, however; he and head coach Arthur Smith considered taking the route of being inactive on game day, but ultimately decided to let Oliver rest for the first four weeks of the season.

"We kind of just came up with a solution that four weeks would be the best spot for me," he said. "Even if it felt like it was a one week too long, that's not the end of the world just to give myself that comfortability and being comfortable to be able to go back out there."

Having Oliver back in the rotation will create even more depth for the defense. In the Falcons last two games against the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks, their defense held both teams to a 37.5 combined red zone conversion rate. Through the first four games, the Dean Pees-led defense has 15 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and 22 quarterback hits, all of which puts the Falcons on track to double their numbers from a season ago.

With uncertainty in the air on when exactly Oliver will return to the lineup, the anticipation to come back to a group who's been consistent in said games has been inspiring for the Colorado alum.