Injury report: Versatile offensive lineman ruled out of Week 15 contest vs. Saints

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons will be without a versatile swing offensive lineman who has performed well in a reserve role this season. Chuma Edoga will miss the upcoming contest against the New Orleans Saints, head coach Arthur Smith announced on Friday.

Now looking at the glass as half full, Edoga is the only Falcons player to receive an official injury designation coming out of the bye week. KhaDarel Hodge missed Thursday's work with an illness, but he was back Friday and is good to go.

While having any player unavailable is not ideal, the Falcons are expected to get starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson off injured reserve, as Smith suggested on Monday, though that move hasn't formally been made. Time will ultimately tell on that front.

The Falcons will also have edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie back after he missed the Steelers game with a forearm issue, which should help the Falcons generate heat up front. Jalen Dalton is also back and could supplement the defensive line rotation.