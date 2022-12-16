Injury report: Versatile offensive lineman ruled out of Week 15 contest vs. Saints

Chuma Edoga didn't practice all week while dealing with a knee injury

Dec 16, 2022 at 01:10 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons will be without a versatile swing offensive lineman who has performed well in a reserve role this season. Chuma Edoga will miss the upcoming contest against the New Orleans Saints, head coach Arthur Smith announced on Friday.

RELATED CONTENT:

Now looking at the glass as half full, Edoga is the only Falcons player to receive an official injury designation coming out of the bye week. KhaDarel Hodge missed Thursday's work with an illness, but he was back Friday and is good to go.

While having any player unavailable is not ideal, the Falcons are expected to get starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson off injured reserve, as Smith suggested on Monday, though that move hasn't formally been made. Time will ultimately tell on that front.

The Falcons will also have edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie back after he missed the Steelers game with a forearm issue, which should help the Falcons generate heat up front. Jalen Dalton is also back and could supplement the defensive line rotation.

It will be interesting to see which players will be active on game day, with so many healthy options available.

1125 x 663 (MKT TIle) (2x)

Swaggin' Since 1966

Takin' it back to 1966! Shop the Red Helmet Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.

SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

Five things to watch when the Falcons travel to New Orleans to face rival Saints

Yes, you very well should be prepped to watch Desmond Ridder.

news

Falcons Daily: Desmond Ridder's history operating within "dirty pockets" could hold key to potential success

Arthur Smith said important yet "unnoticed" adjustments for young quarterbacks can be found in the pocket.

news

Who will win, Falcons or Saints? Expert Picks

The Falcons travel to New Orleans to face the Saints

news

Nerdy Birds: Everything you need to know about Desmond Ridder, Tyler Allgeier's emergence, and Younghoe Koo's consistency

Falcons will have a new quarterback heading into vital Week 15 contest at New Orleans

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota and Falcons late-season wins vs. NFL Draft slot

We talk quarterbacks in this Friday mailbag. No shocker there.

news

Falcons Daily: Dean Pees on bye-week work, assessing the Falcons defense heading into final stretch

We also look at three positions where changes could be made

news

How sports helped Younghoe Koo erase language barrier, make friends and immerse himself in new culture

Falcons kicker details unlikely, inspiring journey from South Korea to the U.S. to the NFL in latest Falcons in Focus podcast

news

Injury report: Updating status of KhaDarel Hodge, Chuma Edoga and Cordarrelle Patterson as practice week continues

Veteran running back given veteran rest during Thursday Falcons practice

news

Drake London discusses relationship with Desmond Ridder and his confidence in the rookie quarterback

news

'I'm prepared for this': Desmond Ridder on becoming the Falcons starting quarterback

Charles London, Arthur Smith talk putting as much as possible on the rookie quarterback's plate in order to prepare him for this moment.

news

Injury report: Announcing status of Chuma Edoga, Arnold Ebiketie, Jalen Dalton as practice prep begins for Saints

Ebiketie, Dalton were full participants on Wednesday afternoon

Top News

Five things to watch when the Falcons travel to New Orleans to face rival Saints

Falcons Daily: Desmond Ridder's history operating within "dirty pockets" could hold key to potential success

Injury report: Versatile offensive lineman ruled out of Week 15 contest vs. Saints

Nerdy Birds: Everything you need to know about Desmond Ridder, Tyler Allgeier's emergence, and Younghoe Koo's consistency

Advertising