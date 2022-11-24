Injury Report: Updating status of Falcons players as Commanders prep continues

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons injury report for Thursday looked very similar to what it was on Wednesday. Feleipe Franks (calf), Caleb Huntley (ankle), Arnold Ebiketie (arm) and Chuma Edoga (knee) were still limited on Thursday.
Cordarrelle Patterson was included in this limited list, too, though it was not injury related. Patterson was on a veteran rest day.
The only major difference on the Falcons injury report involved Jalen Dalton (toe). Dalton was limited on Wednesday, but was downgraded to not participating a day later.
His status will be something to monitor as the week continues. Depth along the defensive line already took a hit with Ta'Quon Graham heading to injured reserve. Dalton played an important role in that depth on Sunday.
