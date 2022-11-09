Injury Report: Trio of Falcons ruled out of NFC South clash with Panthers on Thursday night

A.J. Terrell, Erik Harris and Feleipe Franks all unavailable vs. Carolina

Nov 09, 2022 at 02:28 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons will play Thursday night's game against the Carolina Panthers without two key defensive backs.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and safety Erik Harris (foot) have been ruled out of that upcoming game, head coach Arthur Smith. So has tight end Feleipe Franks (calf) was also ruled out of the divisional contest after getting hurt in the previous game against the L.A. Chargers.

Those designations are reflected on the team's official injury report, which released on Wednesday afternoon.

Cornell Armstrong has filled in for Terrell since the top-shelf defensive back got hurt against Cincinnati, though Rashad Fenton could be a factor after being acquired from Kansas City at the NFL trade deadline. He didn't play on defense against the Chargers while acclimating to a new team and scheme, but each passing week increases odds of a contribution.

Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins will start at safety and Jovan Moffatt, recently signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, will take over for Harris as the primary reserve.

The team's left guard situation isn't listed on the injury report, with Elijah Wilkinson and Matt Hennessy placed on injured reserve just a few days apart. Colby Gossett is expected to start there, with a few reserve options at Smith's disposal. Gossett started at left guard in Week 3 and took over after Hennessy suffered a knee injury against the Chargers.

The Falcons still have four tight ends available with Franks out, so they're covered at the position save some of the unpredictability Franks' experience as a quarterback provided. He also played on special teams, so that must be accounted for.

