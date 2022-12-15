Injury report: Updating status of KhaDarel Hodge, Chuma Edoga and Cordarrelle Patterson as practice week continues

Veteran running back given veteran rest during Thursday Falcons practice

Dec 15, 2022 at 04:01 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have some important names listed as non-participants in Thursday's practice, though it's not of major concern.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson didn't work with the team, but his absence was not injury related. He was given veteran rest.

Receiver KhaDarel Hodge missed practice due to an illness. He's an important cog on offense and special teams.

Veteran reserve offensive lineman Chuma Edoga remains out with a knee injury, as he was on Wednesday. His status will be something to monitor, but the Falcons are pretty healthy coming out of their bye week.

The Falcons will release their official injury report on Friday afternoon, providing designation for those who require them.

