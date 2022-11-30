Injury report: Falcons release status of Arnold Ebiketie and an offensive lineman as Week 13 practice begins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons may be getting Elijah Wilkinson back from injured reserve just in time as Chuma Edoga (knee) continues to be limited as Week 13's practice begins.
Since Wilkinson and Matt Hennessy were placed on injured reserve, the left guard responsibilities have rotated between Colby Gossett and Edoga. Edoga was inactive last week as that knee injury lingered after starting at left guard the week before. It has been Gossett, though, who has made two starts at left guard in Wilkinson's absence.
RELATED CONTENT:
Head coach Arthur Smith confirmed during his Wednesday press conference that Wilkinson would return to practice this week. That "doesn't mean he's going to play," Smith said, "but it's a step in the right direction."
Regardless, with Edoga still not to 100 percent, it's good to have Wilkinson himself working back to being game-ready simultaneously as Wilkinson was one of the best free agent pickups for the Falcons during the offseason. Getting him back to the starting offensive line would be a major plus for the group.
In other injury report news, Arnold Ebiketie was limited on Wednesday as he continues to work through a forearm injury. It's one that kept Ebiketie limited throughout all of Week 12's practices.
Ebiketie was active on Sunday when the Falcons traveled to face the Washington Commanders. However, he was unable to finish the game after the injury flared back up. He only saw action in nine defensive snaps on Sunday.
His status will be something to monitor as the week goes on.
The only two players who did not participate in Wednesday's practice was Jalen Dalton (toe) and Cordarrelle Patterson, who was on a veteran rest day.
We take a monochrome look at the game against the Washington Commanders on November 27, 2022.
Swaggin' Since 1966
Takin' it back to 1966! Shop the Red Helmet Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.