Injury report: Falcons release status of Arnold Ebiketie and an offensive lineman as Week 13 practice begins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons may be getting Elijah Wilkinson back from injured reserve just in time as Chuma Edoga (knee) continues to be limited as Week 13's practice begins.

Since Wilkinson and Matt Hennessy were placed on injured reserve, the left guard responsibilities have rotated between Colby Gossett and Edoga. Edoga was inactive last week as that knee injury lingered after starting at left guard the week before. It has been Gossett, though, who has made two starts at left guard in Wilkinson's absence.

Head coach Arthur Smith confirmed during his Wednesday press conference that Wilkinson would return to practice this week. That "doesn't mean he's going to play," Smith said, "but it's a step in the right direction."