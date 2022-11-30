Falcons designate offensive lineman to return to practice after injured reserve stint

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have designated guard Elijah Wilkinson to return to practice off injured reserve, head coach Arthur Smith announced during his Wednesday press conference.

RELATED CONTENT:

The veteran lineman suffered a knee injury after Week 8 against the Panthers causing him to miss a minimum of four games when the Falcons placed him on injured reserve that week.

Wilkinson presently has a 21-day practice window open, starting Wednesday, to work his way back to the active roster and prepare for game action. The Falcons can activate him at any point during this period.

Wilkinson has been a key piece to the offensive line this season and his return back to left guard would be big for a position group that has taken a hit throughout this season.