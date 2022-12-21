Injury report: Updating status of Chuma Edoga, Cordarrelle Patterson as Ravens practice prep continues

Veteran running back gets a rest day on Thursday afternoon

Dec 21, 2022 at 03:54 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Cordarrelle Patterson popped up on the Falcons participation report on Thursday, but it's no cause for alarm. The veteran running back was given a rest day that is not injury related, as he has in recent weeks.

This is about making sure Patterson's as fresh as possible on game day, heading into an important Week 16 contest against the host Baltimore Ravens.

Reserve offensive lineman Chuma Edoga remains limited in practice, as he returns from a knee injury. The Falcons had depth at his guard position, especially with starter Elijah Wilkinson back, but adding him would be of benefit if he could go.

Keep an eye on the designation he receives on Friday's official injury report.

Tight end John FitzPatrick and offensive lineman Matt Hennessy are practicing while on injured reserve, with both guys eligible to return despite it being uncertain if they will.

