Injury Report: Arnold Ebiketie limited, Feleipe Franks returns as Week 12 practice begins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons announced that a handful of players were limited throughout Wednesday's practice as Atlanta prepares to face the Commanders on Sunday.
Feleipe Franks (calf), Caleb Huntley (ankle), Arnold Ebiketie (arm), Chuma Edoga (knee) and Jalen Dalton (toe) were all listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report.
This marks the first time Franks has been back to practice after sustaining a calf injury two weeks ago. With Kyle Pitts on injured reserve, Arthur Smith said on Monday that the Falcons would continue to monitor Franks to see if he could potentially make a return. Franks and Anthony Firkser were inactive on Sunday when Pitts got hurt.
Though we've only seen Franks at tight end for a few live snaps throughout the 2022 season he - at least - would add some depth to the position. The Falcons only had MyCole Pruitt and Parker Hesse available in the second half of this Sunday's game.
Speaking of players who stepped up in the win, Ebiketie, Edoga and Dalton all did so in various ways.
Ebiketie finished the game with six total tackles (two for a loss) and one sack. He and Lorenzo Carter played a major role in holding Justin Fields to 85 rushing yards on Sunday.
Both Edoga and Dalton slotted in with injuries mounting for the Falcons, too. Edoga got the start at left guard on Sunday, making this the fourth different player in four weeks to start for the Falcons at left guard. Though he was limited, it was reported that Edoga continued to work in that spot with the first-team offensive line on Wednesday.
As for Dalton, he was key depth for a Falcons defensive line that saw Ta'Quon Graham be carted off the field with a knee injury before halftime. Dalton, Abdullah Anderson and Timmy Horne all saw a bit of extended playing time in Graham's absence, and played well.
As for Graham and Pitts, who the Falcons placed on injured reserve on Monday, Smith did have an update on the two starters on Wednesday, confirming that both players are expected to undergo procedures to their injured knee. Smith noted that the Falcons will know more about their specific timelines after those procedures.
