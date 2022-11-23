Injury Report: Arnold Ebiketie limited, Feleipe Franks returns as Week 12 practice begins

Speaking of players who stepped up in the win, Ebiketie, Edoga and Dalton all did so in various ways.

Ebiketie finished the game with six total tackles (two for a loss) and one sack. He and Lorenzo Carter played a major role in holding Justin Fields to 85 rushing yards on Sunday.

Both Edoga and Dalton slotted in with injuries mounting for the Falcons, too. Edoga got the start at left guard on Sunday, making this the fourth different player in four weeks to start for the Falcons at left guard. Though he was limited, it was reported that Edoga continued to work in that spot with the first-team offensive line on Wednesday.

As for Dalton, he was key depth for a Falcons defensive line that saw Ta'Quon Graham be carted off the field with a knee injury before halftime. Dalton, Abdullah Anderson and Timmy Horne all saw a bit of extended playing time in Graham's absence, and played well.