Injury Report: Arnold Ebiketie limited, Feleipe Franks returns as Week 12 practice begins

Arthur Smith said on Monday that with Kyle Pitts on injured reserve the Falcons would monitor Franks to see if he could potentially return after calf injury. 

Nov 23, 2022 at 03:55 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons announced that a handful of players were limited throughout Wednesday's practice as Atlanta prepares to face the Commanders on Sunday.

Feleipe Franks (calf), Caleb Huntley (ankle), Arnold Ebiketie (arm), Chuma Edoga (knee) and Jalen Dalton (toe) were all listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report.

This marks the first time Franks has been back to practice after sustaining a calf injury two weeks ago. With Kyle Pitts on injured reserve, Arthur Smith said on Monday that the Falcons would continue to monitor Franks to see if he could potentially make a return. Franks and Anthony Firkser were inactive on Sunday when Pitts got hurt.

Though we've only seen Franks at tight end for a few live snaps throughout the 2022 season he - at least - would add some depth to the position. The Falcons only had MyCole Pruitt and Parker Hesse available in the second half of this Sunday's game.

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Speaking of players who stepped up in the win, Ebiketie, Edoga and Dalton all did so in various ways.

Ebiketie finished the game with six total tackles (two for a loss) and one sack. He and Lorenzo Carter played a major role in holding Justin Fields to 85 rushing yards on Sunday.

Both Edoga and Dalton slotted in with injuries mounting for the Falcons, too. Edoga got the start at left guard on Sunday, making this the fourth different player in four weeks to start for the Falcons at left guard. Though he was limited, it was reported that Edoga continued to work in that spot with the first-team offensive line on Wednesday.

As for Dalton, he was key depth for a Falcons defensive line that saw Ta'Quon Graham be carted off the field with a knee injury before halftime. Dalton, Abdullah Anderson and Timmy Horne all saw a bit of extended playing time in Graham's absence, and played well.

As for Graham and Pitts, who the Falcons placed on injured reserve on Monday, Smith did have an update on the two starters on Wednesday, confirming that both players are expected to undergo procedures to their injured knee. Smith noted that the Falcons will know more about their specific timelines after those procedures.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end John Raine #41 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson #90 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
XXXXX during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dylan Mabin #39 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins #30 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Kobe Smith #72 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry #81 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Amani Bledsoe #94 and defensive tackle Kobe Smith #72 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
