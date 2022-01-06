Presented by

How to watch Falcons vs. Saints: time, tv, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup with the New Orleans Saints

Jan 06, 2022 at 01:33 PM
Abby.CMS.headshot
Abby Patrick

Digital Seasonal Media Assistant

How to Watch Week 18

Moving on from a chilly loss in Buffalo, the Falcons look ahead to take on top rival New Orleans Saints in a late afternoon home game. When these teams met earlier this season in Week 9, the Falcons walked out of the Caesars Superdome with a W (27-25) and an all-time series lead of 54-51 thanks to a walk-off field goal by Younghoe Koo.

The Saints approach this matchup with an 8-8 season record and a win last weekend against the Panthers. New Orleans currently sits at the threshold of making the playoffs, with a win in ATL and a 49ers loss versus the L.A. Rams securing their spot.

The Falcons have won their last three home matchups against the Saints. While Atlanta's playoff hopes have been dashed after their loss in Buffalo, they now have the opportunity to keep the Saints from making the postseason.

Atlanta is entering the match-up with a freshly shuffled depth chart. On Tuesday, the club activated six players from the COVID list, including Hayden Hurst, Tajae Sharpe and Jaylinn Hawkins. These activations will hopefully provide a needed boost to ATL's roster.

Kyle Pitts and Matt Ryan have some potential milestones to play for on Sunday. If, of course, Pitts is able to play despite a recent hamstring injury. If Pitts is active and achieves 59 receiving yards he will surpass Mike Ditka's record for most receiving yards by a rookie TE. Meanwhile, Matt Ryan is one passing touchdown away from surpassing Eli Manning (366) for ninth most passing touchdowns in NFL history.

A win over a rival, however, is the main goal for ever Falcon involved.

"You need division rivalries... You want people to be excited," Arthur Smith said in his Wednesday press conference. "Hopefully we've got a good crowd on Sunday so we can end this season right."

With all of that in mind, here's the details on how to tune into Sunday's game.

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (7-9) vs. New Orlean Saints (8-8)

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV: FOX, NFL Network

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game; La Mejor [español]; Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Weather forecast

(per the Weather Channel)

Skies: Rain

High/low: 60 degrees/40 degrees

Rain: 93 percent chance

Humidity: 82 percent

Moon: First Quarter*

*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com

Related Content

news

'We just need more': Dean Pees explains where the Falcons pass rush has to develop in 2022

The defensive coordinator notes the Falcons need to find someone to take the pressure off Grady Jarrett. Where do they begin their search? 
news

Falcons injury report: Status changes for Kyle Pitts, Qadree Ollison, Jalen Mayfield as Saints practice week progresses

news

The throwback dinosaur and the unicorn: Inside Kyle Pitts and Lee Smith's unlikely bond

Outside of their creature nicknames, the two couldn't be more different. 
news

Wyche: Examining foundation Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot established in first Falcons season

There's disappointment inside the building missing the playoffs, optimism that Falcons can improve by adding to young talent base
news

'Why not finish my career here?': Cordarrelle Patterson on free agency, career-best season

Patterson has career-highs in almost every category, including yards from scrimmage and touchdowns. 
news

Analyzing the Falcons offensive evolution in 2021

Matt Ryan said the Falcons offense did a good job trying to win with the players they had available
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Kyle Pitts, Fabian Moreau as Saints practice prep begins

Qadree Ollison did not participate on Wednesday; Frank Darby was limited
news

Bair Mail: On future of Falcons running backs, helping the pass rush, free agency needs, Calvin Ridley and trading up in NFL Draft

All those questions and more get answers in Wednesday's mailbag
news

Falcons release depth chart before Week 18 contest vs. Saints

news

Falcons sign tight end Parker Hesse to active roster

Hesse played in 70 percent of the Falcons offensive snaps against Buffalo Bills on Sunday
news

Falcons activate six players off reserve/COVID-19 list

Atlanta also parts ways with newly acquired backup quarterback

Top News

'We just need more': Dean Pees explains where the Falcons pass rush has to develop in 2022

Falcons injury report: Status changes for Kyle Pitts, Qadree Ollison, Jalen Mayfield as Saints practice week progresses

The throwback dinosaur and the unicorn: Inside Kyle Pitts and Lee Smith's unlikely bond

Wyche: Examining foundation Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot established in first Falcons season

Advertising