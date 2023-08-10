Presented by

How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Dolphins: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons preseason game in Miami 

Aug 10, 2023 at 08:34 AM
Get excited because gameplay — at least preseason — is finally here.

The Falcons have competed against the Miami Dolphins in joint practices since Tuesday. Now, they'll face off at Hard Rock Stadium in their first preseason game on Friday, Aug. 11.

Coach Arthur Smith confirmed that the first-team starters will appear in the preseason, but Friday's lineup is yet to be determined. These preseason games also give players fighting for roster spots extended minutes and a chance to rise or fall.

Find all the information you need to watch or listen the first preseason game in or out of the Atlanta Market:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (0-0) vs. Miami Dolphins (0-0)

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium

TV: FOX 5

Announcers: Justin Kutcher, Coy Wire, D.J. Shockley, Jen Hale

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Mostly sunny skies

High/low: 93 degrees/82 degrees

Rain: 15 percent chance

Humidity: 67 percent

Moon: Waning Crescent

