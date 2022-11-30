Presented by

How to watch Falcons game vs. Steelers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 

Nov 30, 2022 at 12:06 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

The Falcons will host the Pittsburgh Steelers for their Week 13 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 4. Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming home game:

RELATED CONTENT:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (5-7) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7)

When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

National TV: CBS

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market games and replay every matchup of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours.

High/low: 62 degrees/50 degrees

Rain: 40 percent.

Humidity: 72 percent.

*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com.

AF_2022_Red-Helmet-Retail-Collection-1920x1080

Swaggin' Since 1966

Takin' it back to 1966! Shop the Red Helmet Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.

SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

Falcons Daily: The difference between Kyle Pitts first year in the league and his second as it comes to a close

Arthur Smith ruled Kyle Pitts out for the season on Wednesday. Falcons not concerned that the injury will linger into 2023.

news

Injury report: Falcons release status of Arnold Ebiketie and an offensive lineman as Week 13 practice begins

Elijah Wilkinson returns to practice from injured reserve right in the nick of time.

news

Arthur Smith rules Kyle Pitts out for the season

Smith said Pitts had surgery this week, and that they are not concerned about his potential return in 2023.

news

Falcons designate offensive lineman to return to practice after injured reserve stint

Elijah Wilkinson makes his return to practice.

news

Falcons release depth chart for Week 13 of 2022 NFL regular season

Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier get most carries at top of depth chart

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Jalen Hurts, Eagles back on top, 49ers surge behind Jimmy G, dominant D

Falcons and Bucs super close in NFC South, league overall

news

What Arthur Smith said about key Marcus Mariota interception at end of loss to Washington Commanders

Falcons head coach detailed the play call and thoughts behind it in his Monday press conference

news

Bair Mail: On 2nd-and-goal interception vs. Commanders, Marcus Mariota and Drake London

We discuss the controversial, unwelcome end to Week 12 loss in Washington

news

Inside Tori's Notebook: The one word that kept coming up after loss to Washington Commanders

When does "unfortunate" become "unacceptable?"

news

Olamide Zaccheaus' efficiency impacts the Falcons offense, especially with Kyle Pitts out

Zaccheaus had five catches for a season-high 91 yards against the Commanders

news

Bair: Falcons must find one-score magic, finish better to be legit playoff contender

Buccaneers loss keeps Falcons close in NFC South, even after tough loss to Washington

Top News

Falcons Daily: The difference between Kyle Pitts first year in the league and his second as it comes to a close

Injury report: Falcons release status of Arnold Ebiketie and an offensive lineman as Week 13 practice begins

Falcons designate offensive lineman to return to practice after injured reserve stint

Arthur Smith rules Kyle Pitts out for the season

Advertising