How to watch Falcons game vs. Seahawks: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Falcons will head northwest for Week 3 to clash with the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, September 25. Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming game in Seattle:
RELATED CONTENT:
HOW TO WATCH
What: Atlanta Falcons (0-2) vs. Seattle Seahawks (1-1)
When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EDT
Where: Lumen Field
TV: FOX 5
Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.
Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International
Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.
Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
WEATHER FORECAST
Skies: Intervals of clouds and sunshine
High/low: 73 degrees/54 degrees
Rain: 7 percent chance
Humidity: 59 percent
*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com.