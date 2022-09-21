Presented by

How to watch Falcons game vs. Seahawks: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Lumen Field 

Sep 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

The Falcons will head northwest for Week 3 to clash with the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, September 25. Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming game in Seattle:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (0-2) vs. Seattle Seahawks (1-1)

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EDT

Where: Lumen Field

TV: FOX 5

Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Intervals of clouds and sunshine

High/low: 73 degrees/54 degrees

Rain: 7 percent chance

Humidity: 59 percent

