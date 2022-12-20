Presented by

How to watch Falcons game vs. Ravens: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at M&T Bank Stadium

Dec 20, 2022 at 09:09 AM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

The Falcons will hit the road to face the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Eve for their Week 16 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, December 24. Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming away game:

RELATED CONTENT:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (5-9) vs. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

When: Saturday at 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: M&T Bank Stadium

National TV: FOX

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market games and replay every matchup of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Sun and a few passing clouds.

High/low: 26 degrees/17 degrees

Rain: No rain.

Humidity: 35 percent.

*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com.

