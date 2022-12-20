How to watch Falcons game vs. Ravens: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Falcons will hit the road to face the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Eve for their Week 16 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, December 24. Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming away game:
HOW TO WATCH
What: Atlanta Falcons (5-9) vs. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)
When: Saturday at 1:00 p.m. EST
Where: M&T Bank Stadium
National TV: FOX
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.
Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market games and replay every matchup of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International.
Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.
Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
WEATHER FORECAST
Skies: Sun and a few passing clouds.
High/low: 26 degrees/17 degrees
Rain: No rain.
Humidity: 35 percent.
*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com.
