How to watch Falcons game vs. Chargers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

We are officially at the halfway point of the regular season. The Falcons will host the Los Angeles Chargers for Week 9 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, November 6. Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming home game:
HOW TO WATCH
What: Atlanta Falcons (4-4) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (4-3)
When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EDT
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
TV: FOX 5
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.
Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International
Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.
Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
WEATHER FORECAST
Skies: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower.
High/low: 76 degrees/61 degrees
Rain: 24 percent chance
Humidity: 80 percent
*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com.