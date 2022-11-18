How to watch Falcons game vs. Bears: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Falcons will host the Chicago Bears for their Week 11 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, November 20. Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming home game:
HOW TO WATCH
What: Atlanta Falcons (4-6) vs. Chicago Bears (3-7)
When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
TV: FOX 5
Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.
Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market games and replay every matchup of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International.
Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.
Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
WEATHER FORECAST
Skies: Partly cloudy skies.
High/low: 49 degrees/27 degrees.
Rain: 0 percent chance.
Humidity: 36 percent.
