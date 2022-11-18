Presented by

How to watch Falcons game vs. Bears: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 

Nov 18, 2022 at 11:08 AM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

The Falcons will host the Chicago Bears for their Week 11 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, November 20. Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming home game:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (4-6) vs. Chicago Bears (3-7)

When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV: FOX 5

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market games and replay every matchup of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Partly cloudy skies.

High/low: 49 degrees/27 degrees.

Rain: 0 percent chance.

Humidity: 36 percent.

*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com.

