'His smarts and instincts are starting to show up': On the progression of Troy Andersen through the lens of coaches, players

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Inside linebackers coach Frank Bush always believed Troy Andersen would transition well from Montana State to the NFL. It just took timing.

The first time Bush watched Andersen's college football tape, he noticed how the rookie linebacker would stand up high and look over the center rather than being in a low squatting two-point stance. And that was partly due to Andersen playing multiple positions early in his college career before permanently transitioning to linebacker his junior season.

Yet, all the elements he learned from playing quarterback and running back ultimately helped his transition to linebacker.

"Once you kind of get past the initial learning curve of the defense and know what you're doing, you can play more free," Andersen said, "And kind of use those instincts and just some of the past experiences that you've had and just try to make play."

Andersen says confidence in his playmaking ability has grown since arriving in Atlanta. From rookie minicamp to now in Week 16, Bush has seen Andersen focused on refining every aspect of his game.

"I think he spends time understanding nuances and whatnot," Bush said. "I think he's starting to understand that you can't just look at the offensive scheme. You've got to know who the people are, you've got to know who the coordinator is, you've got to understand how they operate within a football game and all those things that comes along with being a pro. He starting to kind of embrace those things."

Homing in on the all the off-the-field aspects of football has been vital to Andersen's growth, specifically learning how watch tape.