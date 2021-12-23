Hayden Hurst on trash talk and the best moment of his career

I don't necessarily go out with the MO that I need to talk trash. I guess I'm more responsive. If guys are saying stuff, and I'm not gonna sit back and take it. So I guess just through my play. I'm physical, and it pisses people off. So it comes with the territory, I guess.

Oh, man. There's a lot of guys. A lot of guys kind of have their quirks. They say stuff that will kind of catch you off guard. There are some guys that are more funny with it. I can't think of a specific one that pops into my head. I know being in Baltimore [Terrell Suggs] the stuff he would say, just little comments kind of wore on you and you pick your head up you look at him like, 'Damn it. There's not much I can do to this guy. There's little things from each guy. It's fun.