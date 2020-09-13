Halftime burning questions: How do Falcons take control of game? 

What were your early impressions of the offensive and defensive lines?

Tabeek: I like (not love) what I'm seeing from both units so far but want to see more. I think the Falcons need to run the ball and establish an identity there – and that means letting those big guys up front pin their ears back and go run block. They must do a better job of picking up Jamal Adams in the second half. On the flip side, it's hard to argue with the three sacks in the first half (and at least one of those was due to excellent coverage on the back end of the defense). Russell Wilson has thrown just one incompletion, but the Falcons aren't letting him get too comfortable back there. I think the Falcons defense looked better as the game went on, too.

Conway: You've got to like what we're seeing from Grady Jarrett, Dante Fowler and Takk McKinley so far. They're getting consistent pressure on Russell Wilson. As far as the offensive line goes, the Falcons will have to account for Jamal Adams more in the second half.