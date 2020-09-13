Grady Jarrett surprised by mom, family members ahead of season-opener

There's a lot of things that will be different for NFL players on game day during the 2020 regular-season due to COVID-19 and the global pandemic. Fans will not be in attendance through the month of September at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, meaning no NFL players will have their families in attendance.

For Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, that's significant. Jarrett's mom, Elisha, has not missed a game since his Pop Warner football days. Elisha has been in attendance at every Clemson game, home or away. She hasn't missed one of his NFL games – including his preseason games. With playoff games included, Elisha estimates that to be about 140 games to date.

After the national anthem is played, Jarrett finds Elisha in the stands and comes over to give her a hug, fist bump and a brief conversation in which she gives her son a pep talk with a few key words he should focus on.