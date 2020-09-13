Falcons statement on players' demonstration with Seahawks

FALCONS CREED

We Rise Up to bring inspiration, access and opportunities to younger generations in ATL.

We Rise Up to bring awareness to important social issues that impact our locker room, our families and our community.

We Rise up for mental health awareness to decrease the stigma and understand that asking for help is a sign of strength.

We Rise Up and continue to unify our communities and use our collective voices for good.

We Rise Up to celebrate our similarities AND our differences.

We Rise Up against social injustice, racism, sexism and every other form of discrimination.

We Rise Up to support BLACK lives because we believe ALL lives matter.