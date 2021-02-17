Four free agents Falcons could target

The new league year begins in one month and several players on the Falcons' roster are scheduled to become free agents.

The NFL has yet to decide officially on a salary cap number for 2021, and much will depend on whether it gets a new TV deal in place by the start of the new league year, which is March 17. The Falcons, meanwhile, will have to make some tough decisions with their own roster. Until that happens, it's difficult to project them being big spenders in free agency.

One of the reasons general manager Terry Fontenot was such an attractive candidate to the Falcons was the work he did with the Saints in bringing in mid-level free agents who produced. And that's what he'll be tasked with doing in Atlanta this offseason.

That's why Bleacher Report's recent list of the biggest potential bargains in free agency is especially intriguing. The Falcons biggest positional needs at this moment are the following: Defensive end, running back, safety, left guard and cornerback.