Five things to watch when the Falcons travel to New Orleans to face rival Saints

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Wanna play a game?

Estimate how many times Desmond Ridder's name appears in this list. Do it now, because at the end, if you get it right you get a virtual high five as your prize.

I know, crazy.

But seriously, there's much to discuss about this upcoming game.

The Falcons travel down the New Orleans to face the Saints on Sunday, and they'll do so with a new man under center. So, let's waste no time: Here are your five things to watch when a game between two NFC South rivals begins.

1. Introducing Desmond Ridder, QB1

Yep, unless you've been living under a rock for the last week-and-a-half you know that Ridder will make his official NFL regular season debut on Sunday in New Orleans after Arthur Smith named him the Falcons starter on Monday.

There's a lot to learn about Ridder, for this coaching staff, front office and the fanbase as a whole. The Falcons needed to begin the process of figuring out what they have in Ridder, and whether or not they can envision a future with him under center. That journey - along with all of the questions and potential answers that come with it - begins on Sunday.

A major point of discussion around the Falcons this week in the lead up to Ridder's first start has been the "accelerated growth" the staff feels they've seen in Ridder over the last month of the season. As Ridder's confidence grew in the last month, so did the Falcons need to push the offense, which is a unit that has one of the leas productive pass games in the league.

It's not solely up to Ridder to fix that, but it is something Arthur Smith spoke with conviction about on Wednesday as a reason now was a good time for a change.