Five things to watch when Falcons host Carolina Panthers in Week 1 home opener 

5) Desmond Ridder, QB1

You knew he had to be on this list, right? Well, here he is.

Though Ridder has already made four starts for the Falcons, Sunday's feels different. The Falcons had capital and opportunity to bring in a different starter in 2023 if they wanted to, but they didn't. They felt like they saw enough in 2022 to ride with Ridder into 2023.

Ridder said on Wednesday he feels a lot less anxious going into this start than his first in New Orleans last season. He said he feels more confident in himself and in his command of the offense. Smith added that Ridder wouldn't be out there if Smith wasn't confident in his abilities to lead this offense.

For majority of training camp and the preseason, we heard more about Ridder than we actually saw of him. Sure, we saw him in joint practices and throughout every single open practice. And yes, he had one series in the Falcons' second preseason game against the Bengals. But what we will see of Ridder on Sunday is real and will outnumber his preseason appearance quickly. On Sunday, everything that has been said about Ridder -- by coaches and teammates alike -- will be put to the test.

So, what are realistic expectations for Ridder in his first start of 2023? It's as simple as getting the ball in the hands of his playmakers and doing it often. Easier said than done, right? Well, hear me out: I've said since Ridder was named QB1 that the situation a young quarterback is in dictates a lot of the success he has. In terms of good situations, on paper, this situation in Atlanta is as good as any a young quarterback would want to be in. The pieces of this offense are strong. The Falcons have invested heavily in its offensive line. They've built up the unit's skill positions through the draft. In theory, this is a strong group. But they're only strong if Ridder can get the ball in the right hands.

Ridder doesn't need to be flashy. He has teammates for that. He needs to be consistent. He needs to make the right decisions. He needs to simply find his playmakers and get them the ball. That would be enough.