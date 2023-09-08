Analyzing the behind-the-scenes work Jeff Okudah is putting in to get back on the playing field -- Falcons Daily

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- No, Jeff Okudah will not be taking the field Sunday for the Falcons home opener against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He's still working to reach 100 percent after sustaining a foot injury in the early weeks of training camp. However, that doesn't mean he's not putting in significant work.

In fact, Jerry Gray is having a hard time keeping Okudah out of his office.

"He wants more, (saying) 'Give me more, Coach. Give me more,'" Gray said of Okudah. "He's pretty much always in my office, always asking: 'When can we meet?'"

The answer to that second question: often.

Head coach Arthur Smith said on Wednesday that the Falcons feel good about the progress Okudah has made physically. When asked about Okudah's status, Smith said the fourth-year cornerback is making a lot of progress in his rehab. Smith added that he may even be ahead of where the Falcons may have originally thought he would be. He reiterated these same sentiments on Friday.

After Okudah's injury in training camp, the prognosis was better than the injury initially looked. Okudah had to be carted off the field, but Smith said a few days later that the Falcons were hopeful he'd be back by the early weeks of the regular season. Based on his comments in the lead up to the Falcons' Week 1 game, that timeline seems to hold true.

So, physically, Okudah is nearing 100 percent. Mentally, though? Gray said he's already there.

"We watch film every morning. We go in and go through stuff. (He'll say): 'Hey Coach, what about this?' or, 'What about that?'" Gray said. "He's taking notes as if he's playing. ... I know, mentally, he's ready to go."