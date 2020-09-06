Falcons writers roundtable: Reactions to 53-man roster

On paper, how does this Falcons team compare to the one entering the 2019 season?

Conway: Deeper and more talented at several key positions like cornerback and offensive line. The Falcons are healthy (crossing my fingers it stays that way) but injuries happen and as we've seen in the last few years, having depth is essential to being able to have success. I feel much better about the cornerbacks than I did at this time last year. I also like that Matt Gono has experience playing tackle and guard so if he's called upon to step up at either position, he's got experience working at both positions last season and throughout camp. The Falcons have what they need to be successful this year, there's no doubt about it.

McFadden: When this question was posed following the Falcons' offseason moves, I was skeptical about how much the team had improved its personnel. It's hard to overcome losing the number of starting veteran players that they did this offseason, but I've since come around. When I look at the totality of how the Falcons have re-shaped their roster, I believe they have redistributed their depth more evenly and managed to acquire some more veteran talent. It also helped to see players like A.J. Terrell, Matt Hennessy and Mykal Walker in camp, who look like they are ready to contribute right away. Todd Gurley is another player whose performance in camp makes me feel a bit more optimistic than I previously had been. The biggest factor, though, may be the coaching jobs Raheem Morris and his defensive assistants have done. It's a defense that looks much more in sync, confident and capable. That may prove to be the biggest difference at the start of the year.