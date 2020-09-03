Falcons writers discuss looming roster cuts, final camp takeaways and season expectations

How do you feel about the Falcons entering the season, and how much stock do you put into that feeling?

Tabeek: This is the season of hope. Every team is undefeated right now. Everyone likes their draft picks (for the most part), their free agents and feels good about the coaching changes. Everyone feels good about their chances, right? While the Falcons ended up losing or parting ways with a number of key players, including Austin Hooper, Desmond Trufant, Devonta Freeman, Vic Beasley and De'Vondre Campbell, I believe they upgraded every single one of those positions – tight end, running back, defensive end, cornerback – except one, linebacker. I wrote a column about the Falcons offseason and what I think it all means back in early August. You can read the entire column here. Even if the roster is better, does that mean the Falcons will contend for an NFC South title and make a deep push into the postseason? The short answer is no, it does not. I'm taking a wait-and-see approach with this team.

Conway: Like I said earlier, I really like how healthy the team is entering the season. I try to keep the expectations low during training camp because there's no tackling. Anyone can look good running around in shorts with a helmet on. But on the other end of it, the defense looks to be communicating at a really high level and that's a good sign. I also like what I've seen from the offensive line in terms of cohesion. I really think that group will be much improved this season and that could be significant. I also like what I've seen from A.J. Terrell and Darqueze Dennard in the secondary, I think they've elevated the group.