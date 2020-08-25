Falcons writers list standout rookies, surprising performances from camp

Which player has surprised you the most with his performance so far in camp?

McFadden: I worry that we're getting into the over-hyped zone with Isaiah Oliver, but he has looked pretty comfortable on the field. He had a much better second half of the 2019 season, and that appears to have carried over through the offseason. Whether lining up in a press alignment or shading back off the line of scrimmage, Oliver has shown patience and trust in his footwork. His best moments have come when carrying a defender deep downfield, and he does still struggle at times with quick, sharp routes, but even in that area he has improved. We won't be able to actually tell whether his play in camp is as impressive as it seems until real games begin, but he's doing all the right things in camp.

Conway: Brian Hill continues to improve. I wasn't sure what to make of him after last season. During training camp in 2019, he talked about making the most of his second chance in the NFL. But the Falcons run game really never got going last year and neither did he. It could have been his chance to take the job and run with it and that never really happened. This year, behind Todd Gurley, it appears Hill is someone the team is going to count on to help carry the load. He's worked hard on becoming a better receiving threat for offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter to utilize and he looks more confident than ever.