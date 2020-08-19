Falcons rookie report: A.J. Terrell looks every bit the part of a first-round pick

Terrell has played at a high level since the Falcons began on-field practices, which is exactly what Atlanta needs 

Aug 19, 2020 at 05:16 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Entering the NFL as a first-round pick comes with a lot of expectations. Through the first handful of on-field practices for the Falcons, rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell looks more than capable of meeting and exceeding those expectations.

Throughout the rest of AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, we'll be spotlighting one notable rookie who has performed well on the field. To kick off this series, there's no better place to start with the player Atlanta selected with the No. 16-overall pick in April's draft.

AF_20200818_Training-Camp_RF1_2523_16x9web

Related Links

Player: A.J. Terrell

Position: Cornerback

College: Clemson

Notable college stats: Started all 30 games, including two national championship games, in his two seasons as a starter.

Second opinion: "He's everything a coach really wants as a player, because he's like a sponge. Anything you give him, he soaks it up and then he goes out there and he tries to do it exactly the way that you asked him to do it. And that's what will give him a great opportunity to be a great player, because he has a skill set that is unique. If he can get his skill set to match the hunger that he has and the drive that he's been putting forth to learning this package and being part of this team, we could have a really good football player." – Joe Whitt Jr., Falcons secondary coach

It didn't take Terrell long to make his presence felt with his new team. The former Westlake High School star lined up against Calvin Ridley during one of Atlanta's first days of competitive on-field activities and stayed right in his hip pocket before leaping to snag the ball at its highest point.

Through the first two official days of camp, Terrell has maintained a high level of play. He lined up against some of the best receivers in college football while at Clemson, and he's not backed down from the challenge that Ridley and Julio Jones present.

Atlanta will play some truly elite wide receivers in 2020, so facing Jones and Ridley each day in practice will help Terrell's preparation if he does indeed take on a starting role for the Falcons out of the gate. And, thus far, he's provided no reason for the coaching staff to doubt his readiness.

Terrell possesses smooth hips, patient feet and an aggressiveness that defines some of the league's best cornerbacks. In his interviews with the media, Terrell has described himself as hungry to get better and challenge himself against the best. He's lived up to those comments so far out on the field, and that should give fans a sense of comfort.

All NFL cornerbacks, especially young ones, take their lumps throughout the course of a season. The best ones, however, shake off the mistakes and come back to meet the next challenge. Terrell looks like the latter type of cornerback through Atlanta's first two practices.

Among Falcons' first-round picks, Terrell is looking more like Ridley than Jamaal Anderson at this point, which is exactly what Atlanta needs.

AJ Terrell has a day | Best images from Day 10

Rookie cornerback AJ Terrell made his presence known on Saturday. Take a look at the best images from Day 10 of AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp.

AF_20200815_Training Camp_KD2_4273
1 / 80
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 makes an interception on wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 makes an interception on wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs as cornerback AJ Terrell #24 and free safety Ricardo Allen #37 defend at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs as cornerback AJ Terrell #24 and free safety Ricardo Allen #37 defend at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Derrick Abrams Jr. #42 talks with cornerback AJ Terrell #24 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Derrick Abrams Jr. #42 talks with cornerback AJ Terrell #24 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 works with wide receiver Christian Blake #13 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 works with wide receiver Christian Blake #13 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 celebrates making an interception at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 celebrates making an interception at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 celebrates making an interception with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 celebrates making an interception with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 talks with quarterback Matt Ryan #2 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 talks with quarterback Matt Ryan #2 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

`Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 80

`Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 80

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 holds a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 holds a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates with free safety Ricardo Allen #37 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates with free safety Ricardo Allen #37 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off the ball to running back Todd Gurley II #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 80

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off the ball to running back Todd Gurley II #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 runs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 runs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 smiles as he holds the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 smiles as he holds the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin McCray #65 stretches at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 80

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin McCray #65 stretches at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 80

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Head coach Dan Quinn talks to the wide receivers at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 80

Head coach Dan Quinn talks to the wide receivers at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 80

The Atlanta Falcons in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 80

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 80

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 80

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 works with defensive back Jordan Miller #28 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 works with defensive back Jordan Miller #28 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Khari Lee #86 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 80

Atlanta Falcons tight end Khari Lee #86 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 runs a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 runs a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica works at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 80

Special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica works at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Gooseberry #66 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 80

Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Gooseberry #66 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin McCray #65 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 80

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin McCray #65 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 hydrates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 hydrates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 80

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 goes long for a catch at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 80

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 goes long for a catch at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The linebackers cool down after practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 80

The linebackers cool down after practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jared Pinkney #89 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 80

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jared Pinkney #89 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 80

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 gets his hands on running back Todd Gurley II #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 gets his hands on running back Todd Gurley II #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs against cornerback AJ Terrell #24 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs against cornerback AJ Terrell #24 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off to running back Todd Gurley II #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 80

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off to running back Todd Gurley II #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 works with cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 80

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 works with cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 gets in front of running back Todd Gurley II #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 gets in front of running back Todd Gurley II #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates with free safety Ricardo Allen #37 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates with free safety Ricardo Allen #37 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 80

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 80

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Rookies Atlanta Falcons linebacker Edmond Robinson #46, linebacker Ray Wilborn #49 and linebacker Mykal Walker #43 talk on the sideline at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 80

Rookies Atlanta Falcons linebacker Edmond Robinson #46, linebacker Ray Wilborn #49 and linebacker Mykal Walker #43 talk on the sideline at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 runs the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 runs the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The offensive line stays focused at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 80

The offensive line stays focused at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The linebackers cool down after practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 80

The linebackers cool down after practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 stands by at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 80

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 stands by at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 talks to defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 talks to defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 gets up for the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 gets up for the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Josh Hawkins #29 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Josh Hawkins #29 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 80

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Josh Hawkins #29 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Josh Hawkins #29 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 stands with teammates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 stands with teammates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris #92 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris #92 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 leads the offense at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 80

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 leads the offense at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20200815_Training Camp_KD2_4512
68 / 80
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs as wide receiver Christian Blake #13 cheers him on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs as wide receiver Christian Blake #13 cheers him on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 80

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 80

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 walks with linebacker Edmond Robinson #46 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 80

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 walks with linebacker Edmond Robinson #46 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Head coach Dan Quinn brings in the team after practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 80

Head coach Dan Quinn brings in the team after practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 matches up with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 matches up with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Mikey Daniel #44 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 80

Atlanta Falcons fullback Mikey Daniel #44 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 80

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 works with offensive lineman Justin McCray #65 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 80

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 works with offensive lineman Justin McCray #65 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view of practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 80

A general view of practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

A helmet on the field at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 80

A helmet on the field at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Falcons training camp beats: 8.19.20
news

Falcons training camp beats: 8.19.20

Players are back out on the field and music is once again in the air as training camp gets underway
Falcons' Jamon Brown entering concussion protocol
news

Falcons' Jamon Brown entering concussion protocol

According to coach Dan Quinn, Falcons guard Jamon Brown will enter the league's concussion protocol on Wednesday.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 18, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Takeaways: Falcons secondary stands out during first padded practice

The Falcons donned pads for the first time in 2020 and the secondary looked sharp while making several plays
Falcons limit Todd Gurley, Alex Mack's workload to start camp
news

Falcons limit Todd Gurley, Alex Mack's workload to start camp

As Dan Quinn said would happen to help monitor their workloads, the Falcons gave Todd Gurley and Alex Mack a scheduled day off on Tuesday
Chris Lindstrom: I want to win a Super Bowl and be the best guard in NFL 
news

Chris Lindstrom: I want to win a Super Bowl and be the best guard in NFL 

Chris Lindstrom heads into his second season with the Falcons fully healthy and a quest for greatness
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 celebrates making an interception at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Beek's Bits: A.J. Terrell needs just one play to make an early impression

The vibe on the practice fields changed in a hurry with one play from one of the team's newest additions
Falcons activate Keith Smith from reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons activate Keith Smith from reserve/COVID-19 list

The fullback was placed on the list back on July 29
Dirk Koetter: I'll be a better coach in Year 2 in Falcons system
news

Dirk Koetter: I'll be a better coach in Year 2 in Falcons system

Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter reflects on the 2019 season and why he thinks he'll be a better coach in his second season in Atlanta's offensive system
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 gestures as he talks to wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Julio Jones: Calvin Ridley is going to be a great receiver for a long time

Jones believes Ridley can exceed 1,000 yards this fall
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 10, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Todd Gurley, Keanu Neal, Alex Mack among Falcons who could be limited in camp

Coach Dan Quinn explained the Falcons will be monitoring reps for the trio during training camp to maintain their longevity
The defensive line comes together at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: Falcons' top position battle entering training camp

Today's Early Bird Report includes a look at the top training camp battle ahead of a big season for the Falcons

Top News

Atlanta Falcons Centerback A J Terrell #24 poses for images during the 2020 Atlanta Falcons Creative Day shoot on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Falcons rookie report: A.J. Terrell looks every bit the part of a first-round pick

Falcons training camp beats: 8.19.20

Falcons training camp beats: 8.19.20

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs with a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Takeaways: Competition heating up in Falcons secondary; Todd Gurley shows off quickness

Falcons' Jamon Brown entering concussion protocol

Falcons' Jamon Brown entering concussion protocol

Advertising