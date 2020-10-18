Falcons-Vikings inactives: Atlanta missing one starter

The Atlanta Falcons (0-5) are down just one starter for their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (1-4) on Sunday.

Defensive end Takk McKinley will miss this game due to a groin injury, but the Falcons are as near full health as could be expected heading into their Week 6 contest against the Vikings. Notably, the Vikings are without star running back Dalvin Cook on Sunday.

Atlanta is also missing defensive end John Cominsky and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, who went on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Wide receiver Julio Jones is making his return to the field after missing last week's game against the Carolina Panthers.