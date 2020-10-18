Falcons-Vikings inactives: Atlanta missing one starter

The Falcons are as near full health as could be expected heading into their Week 6 contest against the Vikings

Oct 18, 2020 at 11:29 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20201011_CARatATL_KH1_4017
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons (0-5) are down just one starter for their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (1-4) on Sunday.

Defensive end Takk McKinley will miss this game due to a groin injury, but the Falcons are as near full health as could be expected heading into their Week 6 contest against the Vikings. Notably, the Vikings are without star running back Dalvin Cook on Sunday.

RELATED CONTENT

Atlanta is also missing defensive end John Cominsky and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, who went on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Wide receiver Julio Jones is making his return to the field after missing last week's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Here is the full list of inactives for Atlanta:

_atMIN_inactives.jpg

Related Content

news

Falcons-Panthers inactives: Julio Jones ruled out for game

Fantasy football managers take note: The Falcons have officially ruled out Julio Jones for Sunday's game against the Panthers
news

Falcons-Cowboys inactives: Jake Matthews suiting up for Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons will also be without two key young defenders on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys
news

Falcons-Seahawks inactives: Marlon Davidson officially ruled out

Rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks
news

Falcons-Vikings: Brian Hill, Qadree Ollison among Atlanta's inactives

The two exhibition-game stars are among Atlanta's inactive players for the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings
news

Falcons-Packers inactives: Atlanta close to full strength 

The Falcons will have most of their regular starters available for Sunday's matchup against the Packers
news

Falcons-Ravens inactives: Joe Flacco out; no major names out for Atlanta

For the first time in a long time, the Falcons will be somewhat near full strength
news

Falcons-Saints inactives: Freeman, McKinley out; Julio Jones active

The Falcons have announced their inactive players for Sunday's game against the Saints

Top News

Highlight: Deion Jones intercepts Cousins on first play of game

Falcons-Vikings inactives: Atlanta missing one starter

Arrivals | Falcons at Vikings

Falcons-Vikings preview: Atlanta seeking to force its will on Minnesota

Advertising