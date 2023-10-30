Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 8 road loss to Titans

For the 2023 NFL season, digital team reporter Terrin Waack will provide select stellar stats, obscure facts and notable quotes from the most recent game to show how the Atlanta Falcons are taking flight into the new week.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Atlanta Falcons lost 28-23 to the Tennessee Titans last Sunday for their Week 8 matchup at Nissan Stadium in front of 68,008 ticketed fans.

STELLAR STATS

-- Defensive lineman Calais Campbell recovered a Titans fumble in the first quarter. That puts him at 13 career fumble recoveries, which ranks fourth most among all active players.

-- Receiver Drake London has recorded at least five receptions in the last four consecutive games. He pulled in five catches for 55 yards against the Titans. The last time he had a streak like this was Weeks 13-18 (Week 14 was the bye) of 2022, when he strung five games together with at least five receptions.

-- Kicker Younghoe Koo made all three of his field-goal attempts. The longest was a 49-yarder in third quarter. Koo has now made 56 of his 65 field-goal attempts of 40-plus yards, giving him an 83.6% success rate that qualifies him as the best in the NFL since 2019.

-- Now a standout stat, but in a negative way. Quarterback Desmond Ridder has been responsible for seven turnovers in the last three games. He lost a fumble to the Titans, giving him four fumbles to go with the most recent three interceptions in the aforementioned span. The Falcons, as a whole, had seven turnovers through their first five games combined.

OBSCURE FACTS

-- Running back Bijan Robinson scored his first rushing touchdown with a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter. The rookie boasts 655 yards from scrimmage, though, making him the second player in franchise history to record at least 650 yards from scrimmage in his first eight games. William Andrews has been the only other to do so in 1979 with 727.

-- Both teams used multiple quarterbacks and one had multiple passers. The Titans used quarterbacks Will Levis and Malik Willis -- though Willis never threw a pass -- while Taylor Heinicke replaced Ridder for the Falcons after halftime. Tight end Jonnu Smith threw a pass for Atlanta, too, but the trick play fell incomplete.

-- That pass attempt by Smith in the first quarter was the first of his career. He was targeting tight end MyCole Pruitt. Both Smith and Pruitt used to play for the Titans, at the same time. Smith was in Tennessee from 2018-20. Pruitt was for one season longer.