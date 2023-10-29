Falcons discuss quarterback change in loss to Tennessee Titans 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Following the halftime break of the Falcons' 28-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Taylor Heinicke took over at quarterback for starter Desmond Ridder. Head coach Arthur Smith said the decision was not one based in performance issues, but because Ridder was evaluated for a concussion.

At halftime, Ridder was 8-of-12 through the air with 71 passing yards and one fumble. He was sacked five times. In the last three games, Ridder has turned the ball over in some capacity seven times (three interceptions vs. the Commanders, three fumbles lost vs. Tampa and one fumble lost vs. the Titans).

After halftime, it was announced that Ridder had been evaluated for a concussion. He was cleared to return to the game after that evaluation concluded.

"Des needed to get checked out," Smith said. "It's why Taylor's here. Taylor got in there and got going."

When pressed for further details about Ridder's status as QB1 moving forward, Smith doubled down.

"We just finished this game, and we have a lot of confidence in Des," the head coach said. "We didn't take him out for performance issues. That's why Taylor is here as a backup, to give us a shot to win it."

So, to be clear, Smith was questioned: Ridder did not play in the second half because he was evaluated for a concussion, even though he was cleared to return?

"You guys got the same report I did, right? I'm not a medical expert," Smith said. "There's a reason why you get evaluated, but I'm not a doctor, so when you have somebody come out, just like with Drake (London), somebody else has to go in there."

London left Sunday's loss with a groin injury. His return was announced as questionable following the injury, but he never returned to action.