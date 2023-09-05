Falcons sign safety to practice squad

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have signed safety Lukas Denis to the practice squad, the organization announced on Tuesday afternoon. Denis came to the Falcons after appearing in the XFL in 2023. Playing for the St. Louis Battlehawks this year, Denis played in 10 games. His stat line through those games included 37 total tackles (two for a loss), two interceptions and one sack.
Denis came to Atlanta in May for a tryout during the Falcons' rookie minicamp. The Falcons would go on to sign him to the preseason roster, and he would see significant action in the preseason.
In the Falcons' first preseason game against Miami, Denis finished said game having played in 50 percent of the defensive snaps. He also had an interception in the fourth quarter.
In a corresponding move, the Falcons have moved OL Barry Wesley to IR to make room for Denis as the 16th member of the Falcons practice squad. The Falcons now have two safeties - Micah Abernathy and Denis - on their practice squad.
