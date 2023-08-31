Falcons sign two players more to practice squad

The reserve unit has now reached its 16-man maximum with the addition of a new name and familiar face

Aug 31, 2023 at 02:58 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons signed two players to their practice squad on Thursday, the team announced, bringing that unit to its 16-man maximum.

Offensive lineman Josh Miles returns a day after being waived off the practice squad, added experienced to depth to the position overall. He had some solid moments during training camp and was the presumptive swing tackle on the roster before Isaiah Prince was signed on Wednesday.

The Falcons also added receiver C.J. Saunders to the practice squad. The Ohio State product spent time on the Carolina Panthers practice squad over the past few seasons. He has also played two games for the Panthers in that span.

Looking at the practice squad as a whole, the group features four offensive linemen, three receivers, two tight ends and a running back; it also includes three defensive lineman, two defensive backs and an inside linebacker.

